Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2021

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that its Greenville, N.C., plant is a recipient of a 2021 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award, which recognizes North American manufacturing facilities for excellence across a range of factors, including productivity, customer care and employee engagement. This is the fourth IndustryWeek Best Plants award for the company, which previously received the award for its sites in Auburn, Ala.; Asheville, N.C.; and Marietta, Ohio.

"We're incredibly proud to be recognized by IndustryWeek for our achievements in building world-class manufacturing capabilities to produce critical medicines for our customers and the patients they serve," said Mike Shafer, senior vice president and president, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our Greenville team has demonstrated an unwavering customer-centric approach and commitment to continuous improvement to drive operational excellence and exceptional customer service. We congratulate our Greenville site on this significant accomplishment."

Thermo Fisher's Greenville, N.C., site is a multi-purpose pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging campus that provides both steriles and oral solid manufacturing services from early development to commercial phase. The Greenville site provides liquid and lyophilized fill/finish manufacturing services and supply packaging for therapies and vaccines. At more than one million square feet, Greenville is among the company's largest manufacturing facilities. In addition, the Greenville site is incorporating transformative digital technologies including Pharma 4.0 and the mySupply platform designed to improve business continuity and risk mitigation, and better navigate supply chain complexity.

Jill Jusko, executive editor and director of the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program, said: "We're honored to present an IndustryWeek Best Plants Award to Thermo Fisher Scientific's Greenville site in North Carolina. It admirably displays what we seek among winners: engaged leaders and team members, solid evidence of operational excellence and a continuing commitment to continuous improvement."

The 2021 IndustryWeek Best Plants Award winners will be recognized at the Manufacturing & Technology Conference, November 9-11, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center. Established in 1990, the IndustryWeek Best Plants Awards program annually recognizes plants, located in North America, that are on the leading edge of efforts to increase competitiveness, enhance customer satisfaction and create stimulating and rewarding work environments. Its further goal is to encourage other manufacturing managers and work teams to emulate the honorees by adopting world-class practices, technologies and improvement strategies. For additional information, visit www.industryweek.com.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Erin Morton

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1.352.554.1441

[email protected]

Rachel Robbins

Greenough

+1.781.249.9490

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

www.thermofisher.com

