Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens $90 Million Viral Vector Manufacturing Site in Massachusetts

LEXINGTON, Mass., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., the world leader in serving science, officially opened its new $90 million viral vector CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) site in Lexington, Mass. The 50,000-square-foot facility will add more than 200 jobs and support the development, testing and manufacture of viral vectors, which are critical to advancing new life-saving gene and cell therapies globally.

"Thermo Fisher's investment in both the regional economic development of the Commonwealth and its commitment to furthering STEM education for young women will well serve Massachusetts and its communities," said Governor Charlie Baker. "We look forward to working together to continue to build upon and strengthen the state's role as a global leader in innovation."

Earlier this year, Thermo Fisher completed the acquisition of Brammer Bio, adding this leading viral vector CDMO to its Pharma Services business. The new Lexington site provides much-needed capacity for viral vector development and manufacturing, which to date has been a bottleneck for biotech companies. This investment is part of a larger strategy to accelerate commercialization of new therapies by providing a range of services – from drug development through clinical trials to commercial manufacturing – to support pharma and biotech companies of all sizes.

"The demand for new gene therapies has outpaced capacity, and we're in a unique position to partner with our customers to help them accelerate development and production of medicines that will ultimately benefit patients suffering from rare diseases," said Michel Lagarde, executive vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We're also excited to create 200 new jobs that support the thriving biotech industry in Massachusetts."

The Lexington viral vector CDMO site will be supported by a diverse workforce of scientists, quality control specialists and production teams. These employees will use specialized, Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) in a state-of-the-art laboratory to produce, test and manufacture viral vectors.

With the addition of the Lexington site, Thermo Fisher now has more than 2,500 employees at 15 facilities supporting various businesses in the Commonwealth.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact:

Charlotte McCormack

Thermo Fisher Scientific

e-mail: Charlotte.mccormack@thermofisher.com

phone: 1 (781) 622-1202

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

