Thermo Fisher Scientific Opens U.S. Precision Medicine Science Center

In addition to providing access to the industry's most advanced analytical technologies, the PMSC's team of in-house scientists helps partners develop standard protocols that enable them to compress R&D timelines and quickly progress from biomarker discovery to assay development. The team includes Thermo Fisher experts in biochemistry, mass spectrometry, molecular biology and data science.

"For health and science innovators, a bottleneck exists today between the discovery of biomarkers and their widespread use at the point of care," said Emily Chen, senior director, Thermo Fisher Precision Medicine Science Center. "Our goal at the PMSC is to remove that bottleneck and help scientists and physicians reduce the time it takes to demonstrate clinic validity and utility."

"Precision medicine needs to be based on high-quality data, and proteomics is central to that," said PMSC collaborator Jennifer Van Eyk, PhD, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. "Our work with the team at the PMSC is helping us accelerate the important journey from discovery to patient care."

The PMSC offers access to advanced technologies spanning genomic, proteomic and metabolomic analysis. From analyzing genomic data with next-generation sequencers to identifying proteins and metabolites using advanced mass spectrometry, collaborators can rapidly move from research to clinical workflow development. With support from the PMSC, scientists can:

Put complex analytical technologies at the center of simplified workflows

Generate reproducible research with an emphasis on scalability and, ultimately, clinical utility

Enable processes that produce the highest quality data, consistently

Change the culture of method sharing so a larger community can benefit

Overcome lack of technical expertise as a barrier to discovery by quickly accessing the best tools and skillsets needed.

In 2017, Thermo Fisher opened its Precision Medicine Science Center in Guangzhou, China. Like the PMSC, the Guangzhou Center serves as a hub for partners seeking to establish standardized precision medicine platforms as well as for joint research and development.

