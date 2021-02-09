Thermo Fisher Scientific Partners with Mindray on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers for use with Drugs of Abuse Immunoassays

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced a partnership with Mindray, a leading global developer, manufacturer and supplier of medical devices, to make available to customers two clinical chemistry analyzers in the United States (U.S.) and Canada for drug screening in clinical and drug court laboratories.

"Systematically and reliably testing for drugs of abuse is key to helping addicted individuals rehabilitate, ensuring prescribed drugs are not abused and ultimately, helping to combat this crisis," said Stefan Wolf, president of the clinical diagnostics business at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Through this exclusive partnership with Mindray we are able to address the needs of our customers in commercial labs, hospitals and the criminal justice field. Now we can better cater to the needs of those laboratories seeking to expand or increase their testing volumes, and laboratories working to consolidate and centralize their testing sites with these two medium- to high-throughput instruments."

To provide access to drug testing, Thermo Fisher and Mindray have entered into an agreement to offer the FDA-cleared and Health Canada–approved BS-480 (400 tests/hour) and BA-800M (800 tests/hour) analyzers to toxicology labs. Thermo Fisher will also provide an extensive menu of wet lab–validated Thermo Scientific DRI and CEDIA drugs of abuse immunoassay reagents with the instruments to enable the screening of urine samples for the presence of a given drug or a class of drugs.

Taken together, the world-class DRI and CEDIA drugs of abuse immunoassay reagents, validated on Mindray's instruments, bring a combination of performance and reliability from a single source in a cost-effective, plug-and-play solution. The solution streamlines the drug screening workflow and automates it to reduce risk of human error. The instruments also come with onboard software that has many advanced features, including sample/reagent probe collision protection, sample aggregate detection and a five-minute daily push-button self-service maintenance program.

Thermo Fisher began distributing, installing, training and servicing Mindray BS-480 and BA-800M instruments in the U.S. and Canada last month.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com .

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Ruzich

510-979-5157

[email protected]



Secondary Contact Information:

Romeo Goia

317-908-8978

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

