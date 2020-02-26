Thermo Fisher Scientific President and Chief Executive Officer Marc N. Casper Elected Chairman of the Board of Directors

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced that its board of directors has elected president and chief executive officer Marc N. Casper, 51, as chairman, effective immediately. Casper will continue in his role as president and chief executive officer, which he has held since October 2009.

The company also announced that Thomas Lynch, 65, has been elected lead independent director, effective immediately. Lynch has been a member of Thermo Fisher's board since May 2009.

Casper succeeds Jim Manzi, 68, who has served as a director since May 2000 and as chairman of the board for 15 years. Manzi will continue to serve as a director on the Thermo Fisher board.

"Marc has demonstrated exceptional leadership of Thermo Fisher Scientific, driving the outstanding execution of a growth strategy that has resulted in significant value creation for our customers, colleagues and shareholders," said Manzi. "Given his contributions to the company's success, and his insights and expertise as a member of the board, we unanimously selected Marc to also take on the chairman role as Thermo Fisher begins the next decade."

"I am honored to be taking on this additional role at such an exciting time for our company," said Casper. "Together with the board, our leadership team and our 75,000 colleagues around the world, we will continue to execute our proven strategy to create value for all those who have a stake in our success."

Casper continued, "I've had the pleasure of knowing and working with Tom for some time, and our board has the highest confidence in him as our lead independent director. He has brought valuable perspective to our board over the last 10 years and we look forward to continuing to benefit from his outstanding leadership skills, financial expertise and international experience."

Lynch has served as chairman of TE Connectivity Ltd. (formerly Tyco Electronics Ltd.), a global industrial technology company, since 2013 and as chief executive officer from January 2006 to March 2017. Prior to that, Lynch was president of Tyco Engineered Products & Services. He previously served as executive vice president of Motorola and president and chief executive officer of Motorola's Personal Communications sector. Lynch's board-level experience also includes his current roles as a director of Automated Data Processing Inc. and Cummins Inc.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

