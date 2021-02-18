Thermo Fisher Scientific Recognized with Six CMO Leadership Awards

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced it has won six awards in the annual CMO Leadership Awards. The awards, presented by Life Science Leader and Outsourced Pharma, recognize top contract manufacturing partners as evaluated by biopharma and biotech companies.

Thermo Fisher won across all six categories, including: Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality, Reliability and Service. This is the second consecutive year Thermo Fisher has received this recognition across all six categories and eighth time overall that the company has been honored by the CMO Leadership Awards.

"This year more than ever, Thermo Fisher is proud to be recognized for our ability to serve our biopharma and biotech customers with speed, flexibility and scale," said Mike Shafer, senior vice president and president, pharma services, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We look forward to continuing to accelerate innovation and drive productivity for our customers globally so they can deliver critical medicines and critical vaccines to patients at a time of unprecedented demand."

The CMO Leadership Awards, based on the annual Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking survey conducted by Industry Standard Research (ISR), assessed more than 70 contract manufacturers on 23 performance metrics. Survey participants included pharma and biopharma companies of all sizes and were screened for decision-making influence related to directly working with contract manufacturing organizations within the past 18 months.

"These past months reinforced the criticality of the services and partnership models provided by CMOs to biopharma organizations of all sizes," says Louis Garguilo, chief editor and conference chair, Outsourced Pharma. "In fact, much of the drug development and manufacturing industry was sustained by reliable outsourcing in the face of a horrible pandemic. That reliability was a result of constant dedication to customers – and perhaps one attribute above all – flexibility."

Thermo Fisher offers a comprehensive range of industry-leading services for both small and large molecule product portfolios, including drug substance and drug product development, viral vector and cGMP plasmid manufacturing, clinical trial services and commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging.

To learn more about the CMO Leadership Awards, please visit https://www.cmoleadershipawards.com/.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

