Thermo Fisher Scientific Recognizes Tandem Mass Tag Grant Award Winners at ASMS 2018

Now in its fourth year, the research competition selects scientists from a pool of international applicants based on innovation and the potential impact of their work in proteomics using TMT. The proprietary TMT reagents are exclusively licensed to Thermo Fisher Scientific by Proteome Sciences, PLC.

Winners receive awards of TMT and other mass spectrometry-related reagents, valued at $10,000, $7,500 and $5,000, at a ceremony that takes place during the annual conference. The scientists will use these awards to quantify, normalize and streamline global protein expression studies using mass spectrometry.

A panel of judges from Thermo Fisher and Proteome Sciences, PLC, reviewed the applications and selected the following four recipients based on the scientific merit of their proposals:

David-Paul Minde , University of Cambridge , Cambridge, England (Gold Level recipient)

, , (Gold Level recipient) Sandipan Ray , University College London and the Francis Crick Institute, London, England (Silver Level recipient)

, University College London and the Francis Crick Institute, (Silver Level recipient) Sarah Peck , Indiana University of Medicine, Indianapolis, Indiana (co-Bronze Level recipient)

, of Medicine, (co-Bronze Level recipient) Edward Emmott , Northeastern University , Boston, Massachusetts (co-Bronze Level recipient)

"We are excited to offer the TMT Research Grant Award for the fourth consecutive year," said Monica O'Hara-Noonan, market development manager, protein and cell analysis, Thermo Fisher. "This year we modified the program to seek applications from graduate and postdoctoral students, and we look forward to seeing what these emerging scientists achieve with our reagents. We received a wide range of diverse submissions which provided us with a thrilling glimpse into the future of multiplex proteomics."

In addition, six of our past recipients will be sharing their most recent work at our inaugural ProteomicsNow Mass Spectrometry Virtual Event on October 17, 2018.

For more information, visit http://www.thermofisher.com/tmtgrant, or visit the Thermo Fisher Booth #708 at the San Diego Convention Center or Thermo Fisher's suite at Sapphire Ballroom ABEF at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

