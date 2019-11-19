Thermo Fisher Scientific Set to Join S&P 100; ServiceNow to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will replace Celgene Corp. (NASD: CELG) in the S&P 100, and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) will replace Celgene in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 21.  Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is acquiring Celgene in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.  

Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Waltham, MA, provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services.

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Systems Software Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 100 INDEX – November 21, 2019

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

Thermo Fisher

Health Care

Life Sciences Tools & Services

DELETED

Celgene

Health Care

Biotechnology

S&P 500 INDEX – November 21, 2019

COMPANY

GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR

GICS SUB-INDUSTRY

ADDED

ServiceNow

Information Technology

Systems Software

DELETED

Celgene

Health Care

Biotechnology

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has become home to over 1,000,000 indices across the spectrum of asset classes that have helped define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

