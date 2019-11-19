Thermo Fisher Scientific Set to Join S&P 100; ServiceNow to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will replace Celgene Corp. (NASD: CELG) in the S&P 100, and ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) will replace Celgene in the S&P 500 prior to the open of trading on Thursday, November 21. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (NYSE:BMY) is acquiring Celgene in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, headquartered in Waltham, MA, provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services.

ServiceNow provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises. Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Systems Software Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 100 INDEX – November 21, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Thermo Fisher Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services DELETED Celgene Health Care Biotechnology

S&P 500 INDEX – November 21, 2019

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED ServiceNow Information Technology Systems Software DELETED Celgene Health Care Biotechnology

