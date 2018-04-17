Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX

"With a proven portfolio of products, coupled with deep technical knowledge, Thermo Fisher enables innovation, performance and productivity across the bioprocessing workflow," said Cory Stevenson, president of bioproduction at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are uniquely positioned to be a valuable extension of our customers' processes, confidently delivering solutions through our relentless commitment to collaboration, quality and supply chain integrity."

Cell Culture

Thermo Fisher brings an unmatched portfolio of technologies and capabilities across suspension and adherent cell cultures, and rigid and flexible single-use technologies. New to INTERPHEX is the Gibco ExpiCHO Stable Production Medium designed for fed-batch cultures using ExpiCHO-S cells, and the Gibco GlycanTune Total feed supplements. The ExpiCHO medium supports an easy transition to stable production while providing high titers without adaptation or additional medium optimization, simplifying the overall process. The GlycanTune Total feed supplements are designed to consistently deliver a specific, desired glycan profile. Available as a powder or liquid, including our Advanced Granulation Technology format, these cell culture products ensure consistency and productivity across all applications of cell culture—from development to commercial manufacturing.

For preparation of media, feeds or other bioprocessing liquids, Thermo Fisher offers the Thermo Scientific imPULSE and HyPerforma single-use mixing systems, providing superior mixing dynamics with controls configured to specific process requirements.

In addition to our industry-proven single-use bioreactor platform, we have added new technologies that strengthen the output from adherent cell cultures. The Thermo Scientific Nunc cell factory system, with configurable transfer assemblies, provides a consistent cell culture surface and environment for static adherent cell cultures. For cultures using microcarriers in stirred-tank bioreactors, the Thermo Scientific Harvestainer Microcarrier separation system simplifies the removal of microcarriers from supernatant. The Harvestainer system features an innovative new design that improves user safety, recovery rates and requires fewer process steps.

New to our rigid single-use containers portfolio is the Thermo Scientific Nalgene certified clean and platinum clean containers offering a range of high-quality sterile bottles, free from interfering chemical additives and low in particulates, minimizing contamination risk and maintaining cleanroom and product integrity.

Purification

For downstream purification processes, the Thermo Scientific POROS Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography (HIC) resins provide a wide range of hydrophobicities for the purification and separation of biomolecules under very low salt conditions, and can be used at all steps of the purification process, including capture, intermediate and final polishing. Specific to adeno-associated vector (AAV) serotypes, including chimeric vectors, Thermo Scientific POROS and CaptureSelect AAVX affinity resins offer significant improvement to the downstream processing of gene therapy molecules.

Analytics

Showcasing lab testing instruments and consumable products, Thermo Fisher will feature the Applied Biosystems GlycanAssure Glycan Analysis and Quantitation System, which helps save labor, time and analysis cost by combining simplified sample preparation, multi-capillary electrophoresis instrumentation and assay-specific software. The integrated platform is designed for high throughput, high data quality in measuring the glycan profile of biologics. Also new to INTERPHEX this year, the Applied Biosystem MycoSEQ Mycoplasma Detection Kit is a fully integrated solution for real-time PCR-based mycoplasma detection. Used throughout the bioproduction workflow, the MycoSEQ method is an alternative to costly time-consuming culture-based tests.

Lastly, Thermo Fisher will showcase solutions and services that improve supply chain visibility, security and performance. For cGMP-compliant facilities and manufacturers with highly distributed warehousing operations, we offer sourcing capabilities that help ensure compliance, minimize total cost of material ownership and reduce the risk of supply interruption.

