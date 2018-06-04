Thermo Fisher Scientific Shows Newest Mass Spectrometry Innovations at ASMS 2018

Thermo Fisher will display its newest innovations in booth 708 at the 66th Annual American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference, being held June 3-7 at the San Diego Convention Center.

"From proteomic researchers who are discovering biomarkers of disease to forensics experts who are solving crimes, our customers need the capabilities and confidence to push scientific boundaries," said Dan Shine, president, analytical instruments, for Thermo Fisher. "During ASMS, customers will learn how our expanded mass spectrometry offering can help them to raise the bar in accuracy, sensitivity and speed to achieve better results across a range of applications."

Streamlining protein characterization

The Thermo Scientific Q Exactive UHMR Quadrupole Mass Spectrometer is the first platform to combine high-resolution, high-sensitivity MS2 and pseudo-MS3 capabilities in a seamless workflow. This advancement gives structural biologists and biopharmaceutical scientists access to an ultra-high mass range (UHMR) system for high-quality native mass spectrometry and top-down analysis.

With the ChromaCare line of flush solutions and ultra-high-performance LC-MS (UHPLC-MS) solvents, laboratories can now consistently access interference-free separations and maximize instrument uptime. These new products help reduce background noise and prevent protein precipitation while increasing productivity across pharmaceutical, academic, environmental and government laboratories.

Increasing quantitation confidence and speed

Scientists working in food and environmental laboratories can now benefit from a fast, productive and robust mass spectrometer that meets increasing regulatory demands and associated analytical challenges of routine quantitation. The Thermo Scientific TSQ Fortis Triple Quadrupole mass spectrometer is ideal for routine applications, blending speed with selectivity and sensitivity for confident quantitation of hundreds of compounds in any matrix by any user.

The Thermo Scientific TriPlus AutoSampler and Liquid Handling System with Robotic Tool Change delivers greater productivity and efficiency for laboratories by reducing time-consuming steps and increasing sample throughput. The TriPlus AutoSampler offers the versatility of multistep workflows in a single, dependable and cost-effective solution. It can be fully customized to accommodate a wide range of sample processing needs in pharmaceutical, contract research, food safety, environmental, clinical research and forensics applications.

Improving small molecule characterization

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer combines the best of Thermo Fisher's leading quadrupole, Orbitrap and linear ion trap mass analyzer technologies, enabling users to acquire data with less experimental setup and interpretation expertise. The instruments support intelligent data acquisition, enhancing scientists' interpretation of an unknown compound's mass spectra. This system can help reduce laboratory bottlenecks that limit the characterization, elucidation and identification of small molecules across pharma/biopharma, metabolomics and food safety applications.

The new Thermo Scientific Compound Discoverer 3.0 software is ideal for detecting pharmaceutical and food impurities, environmental contaminants, novel metabolites that could improve disease diagnosis and for screening of controlled substances and related designer drugs. It includes a comprehensive, integrated set of libraries, databases and statistical analysis tools that enable the complete characterization of small molecules using mass spectrometry.

For more information regarding Thermo Fisher products and services exhibited at ASMS, please visit the Thermo Fisher Scientific media room.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:



Charlotte McCormack

Phone: 781-622-1202

E-mail: charlotte.mccormack@thermofisher.com



or



Investor Contact Information:

Ken Apicerno

Phone: 781-622-1294

E-mail: ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-fisher-scientific-shows-newest-mass-spectrometry-innovations-at-asms-2018-300658969.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

