Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China

Both the U.S. and China are committed to policies and investment that accelerate the adoption of precision medicine globally. In China, precision medicine is a prominent part of the 13th Five-Year Plan, which sets an ambitious roadmap and budget. The Summit, "Transforming Lives through Pioneering Precision Medicine," featured distinguished speakers from both countries, including representatives from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, Ruijin Hospital, Shanghai Jiaotong University and the China Food and Drug Administration. The U.S. Ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, was also in attendance, and discussed critical topics in precision medicine from the perspectives of policy, research and clinical applications. He called for action to increase collaboration between China and the U.S., as well as across industry in China.

"Our collective goal is to deepen conversations and share insights to improve current cancer therapies and address unmet medical needs," said Dr. Martin Murphy, Chief Executive Officer of CEO Roundtable on Cancer. "More importantly, the Summit serves as a great opportunity for us to learn from each other and foster collaboration in battling together to end cancer."

As the event sponsor, Thermo Fisher provided a perspective on the importance of precision medicine in developing new patient care models and advancing healthcare economics. "We actively support governments, academia, pharma/biotech and clinicians with technology and expertise to accelerate precision medicine research, with a pathway to the clinic," said Mark Stevenson, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Summit enables the exchange of ideas that will lead to improved patient outcomes and lower the cost of care."

