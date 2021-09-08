Thermo Fisher Scientific to Further Expand Global Network of Single-Use Technology Manufacturing Sites

The Nashville site is part of Thermo Fisher's now more than $650 million capital investment to expand its bioprocessing production capabilities across 11 manufacturing sites in North America, Europe and Asia. Additional capacity will be added in 2021 with the completion of expansion projects in Logan, Utah, Suzhou, China, and a new SUT manufacturing site in Singapore. This additional capacity in the SUT network supports global customers as the company's manufacturing strategy utilizes equivalent processes and procedures to manufacture SUT products of consistent quality, form, fit and function worldwide.

The $650 million investment program also expands global production capabilities in additional bioprocessing manufacturing networks. Capacity expansion projects in Grand Island, N.Y., Miami, Fla., and Inchinnan, Scotland are tracking to accelerated timelines to increase production capacity for Gibco cell culture media, supplements, and process liquids as well as the manufacturing of customer-owned proprietary media formulations. Thermo Fisher's purification network, which specializes in the production of process-scale chromatography resins for a variety of applications, including vaccines and gene therapies, continues to progress in capacity expansion efforts at its POROS resin manufacturing site in Bedford, Mass. and is nearing completion of the first phase of construction at its new site in Chelmsford, Mass.

For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com/bioprocessing.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Ron O'Brien

Phone: 781-622-1242

E-mail: [email protected]

Investor Contact Information:

Rafael Tejada

Phone: 781-622-1356

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

