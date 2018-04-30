Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host Analyst Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host its 2018 Analyst Meeting on Wednesday, May 23, starting at 9:00 a.m. (ET), at the Mandarin Oriental New York, 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street, in New York City.
The meeting will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific's senior management team, including expectations for future financial performance.
You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the presentation.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.
