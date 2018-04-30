Thermo Fisher Scientific to Host Analyst Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host its 2018 Analyst Meeting on Wednesday, May 23, starting at 9:00 a.m. (ET), at the Mandarin Oriental New York, 80 Columbus Circle at 60th Street, in New York City.

The meeting will feature presentations by members of Thermo Fisher Scientific's senior management team, including expectations for future financial performance.