Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May 16, 2018

WALTHAM, Mass., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, president and chief executive officer, will present at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at 8:00 a.m. (PT) at the Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas, Las Vegas, Nev.

You can access the live webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com.