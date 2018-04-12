Thermo Fisher Scientific to Showcase Clinical Research Advances in Immuno-Oncology at AACR

One abstract presentation (4668) highlights the role tumor neoantigens play in TCR convergence, a phenomenon characterized by the proliferation of T cells with a stereotyped TCRβ amino acid sequence. The research team examined TCR convergence in a set of 85 melanoma tumor biopsies and discovered that convergent TCRs were abundant within tumor, but not in the peripheral blood of healthy donors. This data suggests that T cell convergence may be a common feature of the melanoma infiltrating T cell repertoire.

Thermo Fisher also announces the Applied Biosystems Arcturus Cellect Laser Capture Microdissection System, the redesigned, next-generation instrument that is optimized for applications ranging from single-cell isolation to small cell population extraction with a high degree of precision and flexibility. The instrument enables researchers to uncover unique molecular signatures that may be obscured in heterogeneous tumor samples. Unlike any commercially available instrument of its kind, the new system features a proprietary combination of a gentle infrared (IR) laser to capture the cells of interest without changing the morphology or integrity of the biological content, and a powerful ultraviolet (UV) laser for efficient micro-dissection.

Many of the legacy laser capture microdissection system's outboard components have been internalized to deliver a more compact instrument. The footprint has been reduced by 32 percent and it is 14 percent lighter. It also includes new intuitive software and a complete system of reagents formulated to balance the delicate nature of handling very small amounts of nucleic acids while maximizing output.

"We redesigned the system after listening to the needs of our customers and integrated several key features they identified," said Andy Felton, vice president of product management, clinical next generation sequencing and oncology, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Arcturus Cellect Laser Capture Microdissection System provides a compact, yet highly sophisticated, platform for extraction of specific cells of interest from a sample for downstream genetic analysis."

Thermo Fisher is also releasing Oncomine Knowledgebase Reporter v3.2, which provides researchers the capability to integrate cytogenetic data from Applied Biosystems CytoScanHD and next-generation sequencing (NGS) data from the Oncomine Myeloid Research Assay for a custom reporting solution for myeloid cancer analysis.

The Oncomine Knowledgebase Reporter is updated quarterly with the latest labels, guidelines and clinical trials and improvements to functionality. This latest version now also extends reporting evidence related to tumor mutation burden, while continuing to maintain high-quality industry reporting standards, such as the multi-tiered system from a joint consensus of the Association for Molecular Pathology, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the College of American Pathologists.

Scientific Abstract Highlights

Thermo Fisher scientists will present five posters on topics ranging from targeted NGS solutions to evaluate tumor microenvironments and tumor mutation load, to heme-oncology and new approaches for using CRISP/Cas9 to better understand tumor biology. Some of the featured posters include:

Sunday, April 15, 2018

A method for estimating mutational load from tumor samples using a targeted next-generations sequencing panel. Section 25, poster board 23, abstract 580. Presented by Ruchi Chaudhary , Clinical Next Generation Sequencing and Oncology, Thermo Fisher , from 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, April 17, 2018

Analytical performance of a novel NGS assay for myeloid cancers. Section 36, poster board 6, abstract 3863. Presented by Nick Khazanov , Clinical Next Generation Sequencing R&D, Thermo Fisher from 8 a.m.-noon .

, Clinical Next Generation Sequencing R&D, from . Evidence for antigen-driven TCRB chain convergence in the tumor infiltrating T cell repertoire of 85 research subjects with melanoma. Section 32, poster board 1, abstract 4668. Presented by Tim Looney , Clinical Next Generation Sequencing R&D, Thermo Fisher from 1-5 p.m.

