Thermo Fisher Scientific Updates Customizable TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to Detect Delta and Lambda Variants

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced it has updated its Applied Biosystems TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel to detect the Delta and Lambda strains. First launched in March 2021, the research panel features a customizable menu of verified real-time PCR assays for identification of SARS-CoV-2 mutations.

The panel enables laboratories to track known mutations by selecting from a menu of over 50 assays designed to screen for different variants. The TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel is highly scalable, allowing up to hundreds of samples to be run to identify one or multiple mutations so labs can scale their surveillance operations based on testing need.

"SARS-CoV-2 will continue to evolve, potentially creating an increased risk of infection in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals," said Manoj Gandhi, senior medical director for Genetic Testing Solutions, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Surveillance testing is critical as we learn to live with this virus. Customizable panels like this are a convenient option to scale surveillance testing using existing PCR instruments, as well as provide results quickly so swift public health countermeasures can be implemented to limit the spread of the virus."

The TaqMan SARS-CoV-2 Mutation Panel provides results in about an hour and is based on gold standard TaqMan SNP genotyping assay technology, which helps detect and distinguish mutations efficiently. The panel can be used with real-time PCR instruments and technology widely used in labs globally.

For more information on the TaqMan platform, please visit www.thermofisher.com/mutationpanel.

For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contacts

Mauricio Minotta

Director, Public Relations

Phone: +1 760-929-2456

E-mail: [email protected]



Ariane Lovell

FINN Partners

Phone: +1 646-307-6317

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

https://www.thermofisher.com/

