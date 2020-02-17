Thermo Fisher Scientific's Advanced Analytical Instruments Recognized Through Respected Industry Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, today announced that several of its analytical instruments and solutions have received industry recognition through multiple respected awards. These award-wining analytical solutions are enabling scientists and organizations to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer by unlocking a greater understanding of the human proteome, advancing development of novel biotherapeutics and enhancing the analysis of time-critical samples within routine testing environments.

"To serve science, we continually invest in providing our customers with advanced scientific solutions that will enable them to overcome their research challenges," said August Specht, vice president, global R&D, chromatography and mass spectrometry, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We are honored that our analytical technology is receiving industry recognition through these distinguished awards, and that our instruments will continue to play a critical role in scientific advancement."

The Thermo Scientific Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer was a recipient of the R&D 100 Award for the Analytical/Test category by R&D World magazine. The Orbitrap ID-X Tribrid Mass Spectrometer was recognized for its easy-to-use analytical platform and advanced capabilities to confidently identify and characterize small molecules.

Enabling biopharmaceutical laboratories to replace the complicated sequence of methods required to characterize protein-based therapeutics with a single, verified mass spectrometry-based workflow, the Thermo Scientific HR Multi-Attribute Method (MAM) was included in The Medicine Maker's 2019 list of groundbreaking drug development and manufacturing technologies.

Included within The Analytical Scientist's Top 15 Innovations of 2019, were two innovative products including the Thermo Scientific VeriSpray PaperSpray Ion Source for its ability to simplify sample preparation and increase throughput for a wide range of routine mass spectrometry-based applications, including drug analyte testing and drugs of abuse analysis. Also awarded for its innovation was the Thermo Scientific Orbitrap Exploris 480 Mass Spectrometer, a new-generation system that is advancing quantitative proteomics and translational research. The Orbitrap Exploris 480 Mass Spectrometer is facilitating this through a combination of proven technology, advanced capabilities and intelligence-driven data acquisition strategies.

And, as a winner of the Gold Award for Best New Product for Protein Analysis at the 2019 Life Science Industry Awards (LSIA), the Orbitrap Exploris 480 Mass Spectrometer was recognized for its ability to deliver enhanced quantitative performance across label-free and tandem mass tag (TMT) experiments, as well as access to new Thermo Scientific SureQuant methods for ultra-sensitive targeted protein assays.

The Orbitrap Exploris 480 Mass Spectrometer was nominated by the SelectScience community for the Scientists' Choice Award for Best New Drug Discovery & Development Product of 2019.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

