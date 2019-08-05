Thermo Scientific Avizo2D Speeds Up Image Analysis with Automated, Reproducible Workflows

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Fisher Scientific today introduced the Thermo Scientific Avizo2D software, an AI-powered automated imaging and analysis software designed to help materials and life science researchers acquire fast and accurate statistics from their electron microscopy (EM) images without extensive image processing expertise. The new software, unveiled at Microscopy and Microanalysis 2019, allows scientists to build customized "recipes" or automated, reproducible workflow scripts that speed up their image analyses. The software combines deep learning models, advanced image processing technology, and modules using Python scripts and scientific tools to help researchers seamlessly analyze their EM images.

"With Avizo2D, researchers can quickly get reliable answers to challenging questions in materials and biomedical research without being image processing experts," said Mike Shafer, president of materials and structural analysis at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The software saves hours of manual work for repeatable image analyses, enabling scientists to achieve the accurate results they need faster."

Dozens of pre-defined recipes from the Amira-Avizo Online Recipe Library can be directly used as workflow scripts or customized to meet researchers' specific analysis needs. Scientists can also combine Avizo2D with Thermo Fisher Scientific's MAPS Software, allowing them to optimize the instrument usage time and obtain instant feedback and an additional layer of understanding while the data is being collected.

Avizo2D software will be commercially available starting in the fourth quarter of 2019. Thermo Fisher will present its new software at Microscopy & Microanalysis 2019 in Booth #1038. More information can be found at thermofisher.com/avizo2d.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $24 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 971-294-9262

kathy.gill@thermofisher.com

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

