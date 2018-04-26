Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control

"The use of additive manufacturing processes is growing rapidly in many industries, especially aerospace, automotive and medical, and the technology is quickly advancing," said Trisha Rice, vice president and general manager, materials science, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "The Explorer 4 Additive provides critical visibility into these processes, which may lead to better understanding, tighter control, improved yields and higher quality."

The Explorer 4 Additive automatically and simultaneously analyzes three of the most critical characteristics of powders used in powder-bed and powder-fed AM processes:

Particle size distribution – SEM can measure the entire size range of AM powders with better accuracy than competing techniques.

– SEM can measure the entire size range of AM powders with better accuracy than competing techniques. Morphology – SEM has the resolution needed to distinguish subtle differences in shape that can greatly affect the flow and packing behavior of the powder.

– SEM has the resolution needed to distinguish subtle differences in shape that can greatly affect the flow and packing behavior of the powder. Impurities detection – Advanced energy dispersive X-ray (EDX) spectrometry provides fast, elemental analysis that can automatically identify impurities. Suspect particles can then be easily relocated for more detailed examination.

The Explorer 4 Additive system's ability to examine and classify large sets of particles, inclusions, voids and cracks within minutes enables the use of statistical process control techniques and permits faster responses to process excursions. Its high-resolution imaging and micro-analysis capabilities enable failure analysis and process engineers to quickly find the root causes of process and product failures.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of more than $20 billion and approximately 70,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics, deliver medicines to market and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands – Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services – we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive services. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill Sandy Fewkes Thermo Fisher Scientific MindWrite Communications +1 503-726-7684 +1 408-224-4024 kathy.gill@thermofisher.com sandy@mind-write.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thermo-scientific-explorer-4-additive-scanning-electron-microscope-delivers-first-dedicated-solution-for-3d-printing-process-control-300636908.html

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

