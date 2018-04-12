Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Wins Gold Edison Award

"We are proud that the Krios G3i has earned such a distinguished award," said Mike Shafer, president, materials and structural analysis, Thermo Fisher. "The advanced technology in our Krios G3i helps scientists better understand the structures of proteins and viruses at a much higher resolution than ever before. These advancements give research institutions and pharmaceutical companies unprecedented insight into the mechanism of disease that can speed the path to better cures."

Since introducing the first Krios nearly ten years ago, Thermo Fisher has collaborated with some of the world's leading scientists to advance the technology. Because of improvements to both the microscopes and the software, images can be reconstructed into elaborate 3D structures that scientists can manipulate and study. The 2017 Nobel Prize recognized the pioneering work of three scientists whose breakthrough developments in cryo-EM helped broaden its use.

All nominations were reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee and the final ballot sent to an independent judging panel comprised of more than 3,000 professionals from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing and education, and representing a wide variety of industries and disciplines. For more information on the 2018 Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.

