Thermo Scientific nProber IV Delivers Faster, Easier Failure Analysis Process for Semiconductor Labs

"As an established leader in failure analysis, we know companies investing in nanoprobing dramatically improve their fault analysis workflows, and the nProber IV platform offers our highest technical performance to date," said Glyn Davies, vice president and general manager of semiconductor at Thermo Fisher. "Semiconductor manufacturers will save time and money by more quickly identifying defects that impact device performance, allowing them to bring better products to market even faster."

Failure analysis lab managers who need to improve the efficiency of their TEM workflows can take advantage of the automation and guided operation built into the nProber IV. It enables production-oriented precise fault localization at the leading edge while reducing the need for expert users.

The nProber IV provides specific localization and accurate electrical characterization of parametric faults in advanced FinFET transistors by combining an ultra-stable, temperature control probing platform and low energy electrostatic nanoprobing LEEN2 SEM column that enables probing at 100eV to support today's advanced technologies. Transistor characterization at less than 1 nanosecond pulsing improves the detection of resistive gate faults.

nProber IV introduces the second-generation EBIRCH2 detection system for enhanced sensitivity and the precise localization of low impedance faults. EBIRCH2 fault localization is combined with the LEEN2 SEM column that can operate at up to 100nA, allowing the nProber IV system to localize faults in 3D NAND and interconnect structures.

Finally, nProber IV efficiency is enhanced with the easyProbe automation system that automates much of the nanoprobing workflow and allows for extended periods of unattended operation, allowing users to spend time on other tasks in the FA lab while the nProber IV system operates.

To learn more, please visit https://ter.li/nPIV.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Kathy Gill

Thermo Fisher Scientific

+1 971-294-9262

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermo Fisher Scientific

Related Links

http://www.thermofisher.com

