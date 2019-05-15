Thermo Scientific SureTect Real-Time PCR Pathogen Detection System provides an easy-to-use workflow for rapid, accurate pathogen detection

BASINGSTOKE, England, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR Assays are now validated to run on the Applied Biosystems SimpliAmp Thermal Cycler and Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 Food Safety System, which means a streamlined workflow that requires fewer touchpoints. Laboratories can now work more efficiently and release products quickly and confidently when helping to safeguard the world's food. AOAC PTM and NF VALIDATION certification covers SureTect Assay workflows for the detection of Salmonella species, Listeria species, Listeria monocytogenes, Escherichia coli O157:H7 and Cronobacter species (NF VALIDATION certification only) in a variety of foods and production environment samples.

Thermo Scientific SureTect Real-Time PCR System (Thermo Scientific SureTect PCR Assays, Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 Food Safety System and Applied Biosystems SimpliAmp Thermal Cycler)

Heating steps for the SureTect Assay sample preparation process are now fully automated using the SimpliAmp Thermal Cycler, taking just 25 minutes to prepare sample lysates ready for PCR. The SimpliAmp touchscreen interface makes it easy to set up and save the parameters required for SureTect Assays and other applications. When needed, the required program can be recalled and ready to use in seconds.

The Applied Biosystems QuantStudio 5 Food Safety Instrument is a high-performance benchtop platform that gives users greater control of data and combines out-of-the box installation, ease-of-use and system connectivity with powerful options to enable maximum control. The 6-channel, 96-well, cloud-enabled open platform is suitable for running the full range of PCR solutions for food safety, authenticity and quality testing. Combining the QuantStudio 5 Food Safety Instrument with user-friendly Thermo Scientific RapidFinder Analysis software makes SureTect test set-up, running and automatic result interpretation simple and helps avoid errors and subjective result determination.

"This year we are not only extending the validation scope with simplified workflows and access to powerful new instruments, but also expanding the range of SureTect Assays with new kits for additional foodborne pathogen targets important to our customers," said Bernd Hofmann, vice president, marketing, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "We continue to invest in our mission to enable our customers to make the world safer by simplifying food pathogen testing to deliver speed, accuracy and reliability of results. We expect the new SureTect Assays to launch in the second half of the year."

Validation studies to certify the SureTect Assays with the new instrumentation will match the current scope of AOAC-RI and NF VALIDATION certified workflows with the Applied Biosystems 7500 Fast Food Safety System covering an extensive range of food and production environment sample types. In addition, a 375 g milk powders and ingredients category will be added to the SureTect Salmonella species Assay range of NF VALIDATION claims as well as adding the fruits and vegetables category to the SureTect E coli O157:H7 Assay claims.

The new SureTect Assay workflows will follow the same parameters of those already available, including:

Single enrichment protocols for faster time-to-result and streamlined workflow

Pre-dispensed reagents, reducing handling steps and risk of operational error

Universal PCR protocols for detecting multiple targets in the same run

User-friendly RapidFinder Analysis software for simple set-up and avoidance of subjective interpretation

