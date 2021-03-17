Thermo Scientific Talos F200E (S)TEM Combines Atomic-Level Imaging with Fast EDS Analysis

Advances in communications technologies supported by the transition to 5G are continuing to spur the need for semiconductor devices that offer greater energy efficiency and performance. Autonomous vehicles, AI, Industry 4.0, smart cities and the Internet of Things (IoT) are all driving development of smaller, more complex semiconductor structures. To deliver the high-volume, reproducible (S)TEM results necessary to support such demands at the atomic scale, the semiconductor industry needs efficient solutions for its research and development labs.

The Talos F200E (S)TEM offers automated alignment with its "Align Genie" feature as well as image distortion of ≤1%, enabling users to obtain quick, reliable and repeatable results. The optional DualX provides a larger EDS detector than previously available on the Talos F200X, enabling 1.5 times faster EDS analyses. The Talos F200E is a cost-effective and easy-to-use system, designed to allow semiconductor labs to achieve fast sample characterization, accelerate time to production, and improve manufacturing yields.

"As the pace of innovation continues to accelerate, semiconductor companies are requiring their analysis labs to speed turnaround times and deliver more reliable and repeatable (S)TEM data on a wide variety of devices and process technologies that support their businesses," said Glyn Davies, vice president of semiconductor at Thermo Fisher. "The Talos F200E enables customers to address these needs by delivering quality image data, fast chemical analysis and industry-leading defect characterization—in an affordable, easy-to-use instrument."

To learn more about the Thermo Scientific Talos F200E (S)TEM, visit https://ter.li/nk8yn3.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $30 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 80,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

