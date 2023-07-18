Thermochromic Materials Market to grow by USD 1,474.46 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing demand for thermochromic materials as food quality indicators drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermochromic materials market is estimated to grow by USD 1,474.46 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of over 7.24%. North America is estimated to account for 32% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. North America, leading the global thermochromic materials market in 2022, will continue to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. The utilization of thermochromic materials in North America is driven by stringent government regulations related to industrial safety and the presence of thriving manufacturing hubs. Additionally, the advancements in printing and coating applications, packaging applications, and the medical manufacturing industry in key countries like the US and Canada contribute to the growth of the thermochromic materials market in North America. For Comprehensive details on the market size of historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermochromic Materials Market 2023-2027

Key Developments:

Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, and changing dynamics in the market are the key factors for the intense competition among vendors.

With the rising competition, the market will see consolidation. However, manufacturing complexities and high production costs pose significant risk factors for vendors in the market.

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Increasing demand for thermochromic materials as food quality indicators is a major factor notably driving the growth of the market. With the growing regulatory requirements and emphasis on product authenticity and quality assurance, there is a rising interest in appropriate coding and marking of cooked food products. Food product manufacturers are actively seeking reliable coding methods to ensure product safety while meeting the demands for high accuracy and throughput in production. Additionally, scientists have developed a food quality indicator that utilizes thermochromic materials to detect amine levels, which can lead to seafood spoilage. The increasing demand for thermochromic materials as food quality indicators is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

The expensive production process is a major challenge hindering market growth. The high production cost of thermochromic materials poses a significant challenge for the market. This cost is primarily influenced by the expensive raw materials and energy required in the production process. The phenomenon of thermochromism is driven by molecular-level rearrangements, including ligand geometry changes, phase transitions, equilibria between different molecular structures, and alterations in solvent molecules within the coordination sphere. Reversible thermochromic pigments utilize components such as cyclic aryl lactone dye, diaminoalkane activator, ester, and opacifier like titanium dioxide. Acid activators used in reversible thermochromic pigments consist of phenols, phosphinic, carboxylic, and phosphonic acids, as well as metal salts. The costly production process of thermochromic materials is expected to impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The emergence of smart materials is the primary trend in the market. Today, smart materials are used in a wide range of applications. Therefore, external conditions, like electricity, light, and temperature, change their properties. Major applications of smart materials arise from the aerospace, manufacturing, and healthcare industries. These materials are usually referred to as smart because these materials are programmed by material composition. Its micro-structures are modified, especially processed, so that they can adapt to various levels of stimuli in a controlled manner. In the automotive industry, smart materials are widely used for automatic heat and light control. Thermochromic material is one such example of smart material. This type of material is temperature responsive, which means they undergo changes with the change in temperature.

Vendor Landscape

Company Profiles

The thermochromic materials market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Atlanta Chemical Engineering LLC, Chromatic Technologies Inc., FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Good Life Innovations Ltd., Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Indestructible Paint Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., Moving Color Inc., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., QCR Solutions Corp., Simaco GmbH, Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., United Mineral and Chemical Corp., and Vivify.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (reversible and irreversible), application (pigments, thermometers, food quality indicators, papers, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the reversible segment will be significant during the forecast period. ChromaZone free-flowing powders and aqueous slurries offered by Lawrence Industries are reversible thermochromic pigments that find applications in brand protection and security, novelty promotional products, and toys. The increasing adoption of reversible thermochromic materials in various industries will drive the growth of the global thermochromic materials market. Reversible thermochromic materials constitute the largest segment of the market in 2022 and are expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period. These materials are particularly suitable for sensory applications as they undergo a change at a predetermined temperature. They are widely used in sensors to detect overheating risks, making them valuable in baby products and chemical containers. Additionally, vendors have developed reversible pigment-based apparel for endurance athletes and other sports enthusiasts, allowing for exhaustion detection. London -based company, The Unseen, has introduced reversible thermochromic hair dyes that enable users to change their hair colour based on their surroundings. These innovative applications will contribute to the growth of the global reversible thermochromic materials market in the forecast period.

The thermochromic paint market share is expected to increase by USD 454.64 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18%. This report extensively covers the thermochromic paint market segmentation by type (reversible and irreversible), application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing use of thermochromic paint in the food and beverage industry is one of the key factors driving the global thermochromic paint market growth.

The disposable plates market share is expected to increase by USD 1.1 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%. This report extensively covers the disposable plates market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The growing concerns over sustainability will fuel the global disposable plates market growth.

Thermochromic Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.24% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,474.46 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.0 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Atlanta Chemical Engineering LLC, Chromatic Technologies Inc., FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Good Life Innovations Ltd., Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Indestructible Paint Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., Moving Color Inc., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd., QCR Solutions Corp., Simaco GmbH, Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., United Mineral and Chemical Corp., and Vivify Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

