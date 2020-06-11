Thermochromic Materials Market to Grow with Advancements in Temperature-Reliant Techniques and Technologies; Market Expected to Cross Value of US$ 2.33 Bn by 2027: TMR

ALBANY, New York, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The demand within the global thermochromic materials market is rising at a sturdy pace in recent times. There has been an influx of new technologies across the chemical industry, creating new opportunities for growth across several market domains. The chemical industry has remained steadfast in decoding the potential of various techniques and technologies. Besides, investments in chromatographic techniques have yielded favourable results for researches. The study of thermochromic materials has helped researchers and scientists discover several applications of these materials. In addition to this, chemical scientists have proved the harmlessness of thermochromic materials in residential, industrial, and commercial applications. The reliance of thermochromism on a change in temperature has opened new pathways for growth and advancement in the domain of chemical research. It is safe to project that the global thermochromic materials market would expand at a stellar pace in the years to follow.

It is projected that the global thermochromic materials market would reach a value of US$ 2.33 Bn by the end of 2027, rising from a value of US$ 1.16 Bn in 2018. The positive growth of this market can be explained by the fact that there is a renewed zeal amongst researchers to study temperature-dependent technologies. It is important to acknowledge the accuracy of thermochromism in key technologies.

Advent of Smart Packaging Technologies

The total volume of revenues within the global thermochromic materials shall market shall increase with advancements in the packaging industry. Smart packaging has emerged as a viable means to ensure safety, resilience, and durability of goods and items. Besides, the importance of identifying, coding, and marking various items has also created new requirements across the packaging industry. Thermochromic materials have come handy to this end, creating fresh opportunities for growth across the global market. Besides, thermochromic materials are also in the textiles industry for a variety of applications.

The process of thermochromism is used for indicative procedures and systems, making use of the colour-changing ability of thermochromic materials. To exemplify, these materials can be used for indicating that the water inside a kettle has reached boiling point. A change in colour plays a significant role in several such applications, creating new opportunities for growth within the global thermochromic materials market. Several chromic technologies are under review across multiple research labs, and this trend shall drive sales across the global thermochromic materials market. The investments made in this market can be used towards making new discoveries and studying potential applications.

Global Thermochromic Materials Market: Growth Drivers

Use of thermochromism in baby bottles for indicating whether the liquid (water or milk) is cold enough for drinking.

The technique of thermal printing has caused a storm across several end-use areas with its excellence in accurate printing.

Popularity of leuco dyes and liquid crystals in the chemical research industry has helped in optimizing the potential of thermochromic materials.

Mood rings used in astrology have witnessed an increase in adoption by people from several walks of life.

Use of thermochromic T-shirts, mugs, and papers across multiple end-use industries.

Global Thermochromic Materials Market: Key Companies

LCR Hallcrest

New Color Chemical Co., Ltd (NCC)

Gem'innov

Smarol Industrial Co. Ltd.

Global Thermochromic Materials Market: Segmentation

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

South America

