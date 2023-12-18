Thermochromic Paint Market size to increase by USD 531.44 million from 2023 to 2028 | North America accounts for 38% of the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermochromic paint market is expected to grow by USD 531.44 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing use in the food and beverage industry is notably driving the thermochromic paint market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices of thermochromic paint may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), type (irreversible and reversible), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the thermochromic paint market including Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co..The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample Report.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd: The company offers thermochromic paint under the liquid coatings and powder coatings categories.

The market share growth by the automotive segment is significant during the forecast period. The application of thermochromic paint in automobiles modifies its color according to the temperature. In addition, when the vehicles are on the road, the ice reduces the degree of maneuverability and control of the drivers and the vehicles. Thus the thermochromic paintings are able to detect the presence of ice without the need for separate sensors or energy supply systems. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period

North America accounts for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market in North America include the strict government regulations concerning industrial safety and flourishing manufacturing hubs. Furthermore, other factors including the developments in printing and coating applications, packaging applications, and the medical manufacturing industry in major countries such as the US and Canada are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Thermochromic Paint Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 531.44 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.96 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

