Thermoelectric Modules Global Market Report 2022-2027: Growth of Electric Vehicle Market Increasing Demand for Thermoelectric Modules

DUBLIN, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoelectric Modules Market Research Report by Type, Technology, Functionality, End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Thermoelectric Modules Market size was estimated at USD 813.74 million in 2021, USD 891.97 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.79% to reach USD 1,425.25 million by 2027.

Key Players

Align Sourcing

Crystal Ltd

Custom Thermoelectric, LLC

EVEREDtronics

Ferrotec ( USA ) Corporation

) Corporation Guangdong Fuxin Technology Co., Ltd.

II-VI Incorporated

II-VI Marlow

KELK Ltd

Kryotherm

Laird Thermal Systems

RMT Ltd

TE Technology, Inc.

TEC Microsystems GmbH

Thermion Company

Thermoelect GmBH

Thermonamic Electronics ( Jiangxi ) Corp., Ltd.

) Corp., Ltd. WATRONIX, Inc

Xiamen Hicool Electronics Co.,Ltd.

Report Features:

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Thermoelectric Modules Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario:

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Benefits of thermoelectric modules over conventional systems

5.1.1.2. Simultaneous heating and cooling of thermoelectric modules driving demand for several applications

5.1.1.3. Growth of electric vehicle market increasing demand for thermoelectric modules

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High costs compared with traditional systems

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of thermoelectric modules for new application arena

5.1.3.2. Concept of turning body heat Into electricity

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Managing heat dissipation in computing and networking devices



6. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Bulk Thermoelectric

6.3. Micro Thermoelectric

6.4. Thin Film Thermoelectric



7. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Multi-Stage

7.3. Single Stage



8. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by Functionality

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Deep Cooling Modules

8.3. General Purpose Modules



9. Thermoelectric Modules Market, by End-User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Aerospace & Defense

9.3. Automotive

9.4. Consumer Electronics

9.5. Industrial

9.6. Medical & Laboratories

9.7. Oil, Gas & Mining

9.8. Telecommunications



10. Americas Thermoelectric Modules Market



11. Asia-Pacific Thermoelectric Modules Market



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Thermoelectric Modules Market



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nu43o3

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets