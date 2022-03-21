Thermoformed Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.73 billion | Technavio

The thermoformed plastics market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:

Advantage Plastics

Amcor Plc

Anchor Packaging LLC

Berry Global Inc.

Brentwood Industries Inc.

Coveris Management GmbH

D and W Fine Pack LLC

Dart Container Corp.

Dordan Manufacturing Co.

Fabri-Kal Corp.

Greiner Packaging International GmbH

Pactiv LLC

Penda

Placon Corp.

Sabert Corp.

Sonoco Products Co.

Spartech

The Jim Pattison Group

Winpak Ltd.

Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities. Parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:

Technological developments

Predicted opportunities

Market driving trends

Consumer preferences

Consumer spending dynamics and trends

Challenges and restraints to be faced

Government regulations

Other developments

The thermoformed plastics market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:

Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period

Analysis of the thermoformed plastics market in major regions - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

in major regions - APAC, , , and , and Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*

Analysis of the thermoformed plastics industry and its segments in the market

industry and its segments in the market Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market

Thermoformed Plastics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Food packaging - size and forecast 2021-2026

Medical - size and forecast 2021-2026

Consumer products - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The food packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, and polystyrene are some of the major materials used in the production of thermoformed plastics. These plastics are food-grade, cost-effective, and durable. The increasing demand for F&B, owing to the rising population, is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Thermoformed plastics are used for packaging meat and dairy products, bakery, vegetables, and fruits. They are cost-effective and extend the shelf life of packaged food products. In addition, the improved aesthetic appearance of the final product, low mold cost and lead time, and ease of usage of thermoformed plastic in food packaging applications are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Thermoformed Plastics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the thermoformed plastics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The extensive use of thermoformed plastics to produce medical devices and components will drive the thermoformed plastics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

To learn more about the contribution of each segment of the market, Download a Free Sample Report

Thermoformed Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.76 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 48% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Austria Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantage Plastics, Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corp., Dordan Manufacturing Co., Fabri-Kal Corp., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Pactiv LLC, Penda, Placon Corp., Sabert Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Spartech, The Jim Pattison Group, and Winpak Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

