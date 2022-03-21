Thermoformed Plastics Market Size to Grow by USD 9.73 billion | Technavio

Mar 21, 2022, 03:45 ET
NEW YORK , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermoformed plastics market is expected to grow by USD 9.73 billion from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11% during the forecast period.
The thermoformed plastics market 2022-2026 includes detailed insights into the following companies:
- Advantage Plastics
- Amcor Plc
- Anchor Packaging LLC
- Berry Global Inc.
- Brentwood Industries Inc.
- Coveris Management GmbH
- D and W Fine Pack LLC
- Dart Container Corp.
- Dordan Manufacturing Co.
- Fabri-Kal Corp.
- Greiner Packaging International GmbH
- Pactiv LLC
- Penda
- Placon Corp.
- Sabert Corp.
- Sonoco Products Co.
- Spartech
- The Jim Pattison Group
- Winpak Ltd.
Various factors support the global market growth, and by leveraging benefits in a manner of market opportunities. Parameters that are considered to forecast the market analysis include the following:
- Technological developments
- Predicted opportunities
- Market driving trends
- Consumer preferences
- Consumer spending dynamics and trends
- Challenges and restraints to be faced
- Government regulations
- Other developments
The thermoformed plastics market analysis for 2022-2026 also investigates the following:
- Detail analysis for the factors that drive and hamper the growth market during the forecast period
- Analysis of the thermoformed plastics market in major regions - APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- Market size estimation analysis for each segment at a regional level*
- Analysis of the thermoformed plastics industry and its segments in the market
- Deep dive into the value/supply chain analysis of the market
Thermoformed Plastics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Food packaging - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Medical - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Consumer products - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The food packaging segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. Polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, and polystyrene are some of the major materials used in the production of thermoformed plastics. These plastics are food-grade, cost-effective, and durable. The increasing demand for F&B, owing to the rising population, is expected to have a positive impact on the market. Thermoformed plastics are used for packaging meat and dairy products, bakery, vegetables, and fruits. They are cost-effective and extend the shelf life of packaged food products. In addition, the improved aesthetic appearance of the final product, low mold cost and lead time, and ease of usage of thermoformed plastic in food packaging applications are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Thermoformed Plastics Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the thermoformed plastics market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The extensive use of thermoformed plastics to produce medical devices and components will drive the thermoformed plastics market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
|
Thermoformed Plastics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.11%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 9.73 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.76
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 48%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and Austria
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advantage Plastics, Amcor Plc, Anchor Packaging LLC, Berry Global Inc., Brentwood Industries Inc., Coveris Management GmbH, D and W Fine Pack LLC, Dart Container Corp., Dordan Manufacturing Co., Fabri-Kal Corp., Greiner Packaging International GmbH, Pactiv LLC, Penda, Placon Corp., Sabert Corp., Sonoco Products Co., Spartech, The Jim Pattison Group, and Winpak Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Application
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 5.3 Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food packaging - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food packaging - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Consumer products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Consumer products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Austria - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 88: Chart on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on Austria - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 95: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Anchor Packaging LLC
- Exhibit 97: Anchor Packaging LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 98: Anchor Packaging LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 99: Anchor Packaging LLC - Key offerings
- 10.4 Berry Global Inc.
- Exhibit 100: Berry Global Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 101: Berry Global Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 102: Berry Global Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 103: Berry Global Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.5 D and W Fine Pack LLC
- Exhibit 104: D and W Fine Pack LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 105: D and W Fine Pack LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Dart Container Corp.
- Exhibit 106: Dart Container Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Dart Container Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Dart Container Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Pactiv LLC
- Exhibit 109: Pactiv LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 110: Pactiv LLC - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: Pactiv LLC - Key offerings
- 10.8 Placon Corp.
- Exhibit 112: Placon Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Placon Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Placon Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.9 Sonoco Products Co.
- Exhibit 115: Sonoco Products Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Sonoco Products Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Sonoco Products Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 118: Sonoco Products Co. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Spartech
- Exhibit 119: Spartech - Overview
- Exhibit 120: Spartech - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: Spartech - Key offerings
- 10.11 The Jim Pattison Group
- Exhibit 122: The Jim Pattison Group - Overview
- Exhibit 123: The Jim Pattison Group - Key offerings
- 10.12 Winpak Ltd.
- Exhibit 124: Winpak Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 125: Winpak Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 126: Winpak Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 127: Winpak Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
