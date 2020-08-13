ThermoGenesis Holdings Enters into Supply Agreement with New EUA Approved COVID-19 Antibody Test Manufacturer; Marketing to Begin on August 17, 2020

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, announced that on August 12, the Company entered into a supply agreement with BioHit Healthcare (Hefei) Co., Ltd. to market, under the ThermoGenesis brand, its SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit, which has already received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Company simultaneously withdrew its own EUA submission for the previously announced SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Antibody Fast Detection Kit (Colloidal Gold). The new ThermoGenesis branded SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit is expected to initiate marketing on August 17, 2020.

As previously announced, the Company has recently filed patent applications for a companion reader which quantifies and improves the speed and accuracy of serological assays, and also allows for disease incidence tracking within a population. The Company intends to realign its internal product line to file an updated EUA application, at a later date, for the cartridge reader and companion serological assays to encompass the "next generation" product which the Company believes could play an important role for pandemic monitoring.

Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of ThermoGenesis, commented, "ThermoGenesis aspires to enhance America's response to the COVID-19 crisis with the best-performing and most reliable COVID-19 fast serology test. Our research and development program has continued to advance our goal of developing a robust, inexpensive, cloud-connected, quantitative digital reader for our rapid tests. We believe this combination will significantly advance the role of rapid serological testing and public health monitoring during the COVID-19 crisis, serving the needs of government agencies, schools, large and small employers, and others, for mass screening efforts. Given the scientific community's growing understanding of the dynamics of both seroconversion and seroreversion in COVID-19, we believe that our best opportunity to contribute meaningfully to America's pandemic response is to focus on addressing critical unmet needs, especially towards reopening of schools and the economy, at large."

Information related to ThermoGenesis' new SARS-CoV-2 IgM/IgG Antibody Test Kit is available on the Company website. Please visit the link below:

Inquiries from health professionals and the media about the Kit should be directed via email to [email protected].

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect the current expectations of ThermoGenesis concerning future events and results. Forward-looking statements based on ThermoGenesis' current assumptions, expectations and beliefs are generally identifiable by use of words "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue," or similar expressions and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, market and other conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as well as other documents that may be filed by ThermoGenesis from time to time with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Company Contact:

Wendy Samford

916-858-5191

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications

917-322-2216

[email protected]

SOURCE ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://thermogenesis.com/

