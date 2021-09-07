Thermogenesis Holdings to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference.

If you are an institutional investor and would like to listen to the company's on-demand presentation, please click on the following link to register for the conference: www.hcwevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the company.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally-closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

Company Contact: 
Wendy Samford
916-858-5191
[email protected]

Investor Contact: 
Paula Schwartz, Rx Communications
917-322-2216
[email protected]

