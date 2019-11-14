ThermoGenesis Holdings To Postpone Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call Until Tuesday November 19, 2019

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced it will delay its third quarter ended September 30, 2019 earnings release and subsequent earnings conference call, previously scheduled for today to Tuesday, November 19, 2019. A conference call and webcast will follow at 1:30 p.m. PT/ 4:30 p.m. ET. The company will file a Form 12B-25 with the Securities Exchange Commission to extend its filing deadline for five calendar days until Tuesday, November 19, 2019 for its 10-Q third quarter report. As long as the company files the third quarter 10-Q within the five-day grace period, the report is deemed to have been filed timely by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The delay in filing is to allow for additional time to address complex accounting issues, including the completion of a third-party valuation related to the convertible note issued by the company in the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 1-844-889-4331 (domestic), 1-412-380-7406 (international) or 1-866-605-3852 (Canada). To access a live webcast of the call, please visit: https://www.thermogenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/ events-webcasts/ .

A replay of the call will be available until December 10 and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (domestic), 1-412-317-0088 (international) or 1-855-669-9658 (Canada) and referencing access code 10136101. The webcast will be available for three months.

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

