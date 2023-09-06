ThermoGenesis Holdings to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced that Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview on Wednesday, September 13, at 4:30 pm ET, during the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 11-13, 2023, in New York.

Dr. Xu will also host in-person and virtual one-on-one meetings during the event. Institutional investors who are registered for the conference can log into www.hcwevents.com to request a meeting with the company. Those interested in meeting with Dr. Xu outside of the conference should contact Michael Miller at [email protected].

About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

