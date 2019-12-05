ThermoGenesis Holdings To Present At The LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event
Dec 05, 2019, 08:30 ET
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO) a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today announced Chris Xu, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the LD Micro 12th Annual Main Event at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday, December 11, at 1:20 pm PT.
Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with qualified investors. Interested parties can register and request meetings through the LD Micro Conference portal or contact Rx Communications to schedule a meeting.
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the ThermoGenesis website at https://ThermoGenesis.com/investors/news-and-events/events-webcasts. An archived replay will be available for a period of 90 days after the conference.
About ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc.
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Cesca Therapeutics Inc., develops, commercializes and markets a range of automated technologies for CAR-T and other cell-based therapies. The Company currently markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For more information about ThermoGenesis, please visit: www.ThermoGenesis.com.
