ThermoGenesis to Participate in The Orthobiologic Institute's 10th Annual PRP & Regenerative Medicine Symposium

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Cesca Therapeutics (Nasdaq: KOOL), and a market leader in automated cellular processing, today announced that it will participate in and exhibit its novel PXP® System, for point-of-care preparation of bone marrow concentrate (BMC), at The Orthobiologic Institute's (TOBI) 10th Annual PRP & Regenerative Medicine Symposium, Workshops & Cadaver Labs. The company is a Bronze sponsor of this year's symposium, being held June 6-8 at McCormick Place in Chicago. Activities include:

ThermoGenesis will participate in the Lipoaspirate, Bone Marrow Aspirate & Intraosseous Injections Workshop, intended to illustrate basic science and techniques to implement cutting-edge treatments in orthopedic practice, including bone marrow aspiration and processing kits. During the workshop, ThermoGenesis representatives will assist faculty to highlight the contents of the PXP ® System, discuss the features of processing and review similarities and differences of currently marketed, automated cell processing products.

Haihong Zhu, President of ThermoGenesis, stated, "We are delighted to once again participate in the annual TOBI PRP & Regenerative Medicine Symposium, this time, as a Bronze sponsor, and to exhibit and demonstrate the newly launched PXP® System. The PXP® negates many of the inadequacies of currently available systems, including red blood cell contamination in the resulting cell concentrate which can diminish the efficacy of cell-based treatments. By contrast, the automated, closed PXP® System allows clinicians to rapidly (in under 20 minutes) achieve very high stem cell recovery with negligible RBC and granulocyte contamination. As such, it is expected to bring significant benefits to today's orthopedic market."

About the PXP® System

The PXP® laboratory equipment allows for the rapid, automated processing of autologous bone marrow-derived stem cells at the point of care, such as in surgical centers and clinics. It affords:

consistently high recovery of MSCs and HSCs

greater than 99% RBC depletion

automation of the volume reduction process

simultaneous processing of multiple bone marrow samples, and

processing of bone marrow without cell separation media or a sedimentation agent.

About TOBI 2019

The Orthobiologic Institute's PRP & Regenerative Medicine Symposium is an annual gathering of more than 500 clinicians, researchers, and industry professionals from across the globe seeking to learn about cutting-edge research and best practices in orthobiologic regenerative medicine.

About ThermoGenesis

ThermoGenesis develops, commercializes and markets a full suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology. The Company has developed an automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress™ Platform to streamline the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market. For additional information, please visit: www.thermogenesis.com.

About Cesca Therapeutics Inc.

Cesca Therapeutics Inc. is a market leader in cell processing technologies and autologous cell therapies for regenerative medicine. For more information, visit: www.cescatherapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

The statements contained herein may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. A more complete description of risks that could cause actual events to differ from the outcomes predicted by Cesca Therapeutics' forward-looking statements is set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Cesca Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, and you should consider each of those factors when evaluating the forward-looking statements.

