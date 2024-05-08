THERMOGENICS ACQUIRES Matt Marshall & Co., located in Greensboro, NC

Boiler service company acquisition further expands Thermogenics' service capabilities within the US Southeast and introduces new geography in the mid-Atlantic

AURORA, ON, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thermogenics, a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions for commercial and industrial boilers, announces the strategic acquisition of Matt Marshall and Co. in Greensboro, North Carolina. This move not only strengthens Thermogenics' foothold in the US Southeast but also marks its exciting expansion into the mid-Atlantic, allowing for even broader service coverage in the Eastern United States.

Bill Baird, Vice President, North America, Thermogenics shakes hands with Marlon Marshall, General Manager of Matt Marshall & Co. (CNW Group/Thermogenics Inc.)

Celebrating 70 years in business this year, Matt Marshall & Company is known for its comprehensive boiler room solutions, including sales, 24/7 boiler service, installation, repair, and boiler rentals. With a key service area encompassing North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, Matt Marshall and Co. has solidified its reputation for exceptional customer service supported by a knowledgeable staff and dedicated service team.

Hollis Marshall, the retiring co-owner of Matt Marshall & Co., commented, "This acquisition was the right step not only for the company's legacy and employees but also for our loyal customer base. I retire knowing our shared values and commitment to excellence will continue to thrive."

Echoing this sentiment, Marlon Marshall, General Manager of Matt Marshall & Co., expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition: "Joining forces with Thermogenics marks an exciting new chapter for Matt Marshall & Co. It's an opportunity to elevate our service offerings and expand our reach, all while staying true to our core mission of putting our customers first."

Ross Garland, CEO of Thermogenics, stated: "The acquisition of Matt Marshall & Co. marks another important milestone in our journey to become the premier provider of boiler lifecycle solutions across North America."

Matt Marshall & Co. will proudly continue to operate as 'Matt Marshall & Co.', now as a member of the Thermogenics group of companies.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs. Headquartered in Aurora, ON, Thermogenics operates across North America with locations in the U.S. including Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Cincinnati, OH, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Greensboro, NC, as well as Ottawa, ON.

For further information please contact:

Bill Baird, Vice President, North America, Thermogenics

[email protected] I 905-727-1901

SOURCE Thermogenics Inc.