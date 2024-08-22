Thermogenics Expands into the US Southwest with Acquisition of Arizona-Based Boiler Service Company, High Desert Mechanical

AURORA, ON, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Thermogenics, a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions for commercial and industrial boilers, announces the acquisition of High Desert Mechanical in Apache Junction, Arizona. This expansion is Thermogenics' first location in the Western United States.

For over 20 years, High Desert Mechanical has been serving industrial and commercial customers across hospitals, mining, food and beverage and manufacturing industries. Primarily serving Arizona, they offer 24/7 service, specializing in controls, fabrication, maintenance, and ASME welding. The team at High Desert is committed to safety and quality control, ensuring top-notch service for all its clients.

Kenneth Hrenko, General Manager of High Desert mechanical shared, "We're very excited to be partnering with Thermogenics. We're going through a period of rapid growth and Thermogenics has the resources to support that growth."

Ross Garland, CEO of Thermogenics commented, "By bringing High Desert Mechanical into our group of companies, we can leverage our combined strengths to continue growing and further enhance our service offerings across North America to better serve existing and new customers".

High Desert Mechanical will proudly continue to operate as High Desert Mechanical, now as a member of the Thermogenics group of companies.

About Thermogenics

Thermogenics is a leading provider of boiler lifecycle solutions in North America, offering boiler service & maintenance, equipment sales, and rental solutions for its customers' mission critical boilers in industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors. With 24/7 factory-trained technician support and its boiler rentals solution set, Thermogenics and its affiliated brands function as a one-stop shop for its customers' most complex steam and heating needs. Headquartered in Aurora, ON, Thermogenics operates across North America with locations in Cincinnati, OH, Ottawa, ON, Jacksonville, FL, Orlando, FL, Sioux City, IA, West Hartford, CT, Greensboro, NC, and Apache Junction, AZ.

