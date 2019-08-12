ThermoLife To Be Awarded Additional Patent Claims On Creatine Nitrate By The USPTO, Effectively Monopolizing The Use of Creatine Nitrate In Dietary Supplements

PHOENIX, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoLife International, owner of 23 US Patents with more than 450 claims related to amino acid and nitrate compounds, compositions, and uses, announced today that the USPTO has issued new "Notices of Allowance" for three of its pending applications. ThermoLife will soon be awarded three new patents (with 160 new claims) on compositions and uses of amino acid nitrate compounds (including creatine nitrate), bringing the total number of claims on the use of nitrates in ThermoLife's patent portfolio to over 700.

In addition to these issuing patents, ThermoLife was also notified of claims pending in additional applications that have been confirmed allowable, signifying additional forthcoming Notices of Allowance and patent awards. These claims are directed to even more compositions for amino acid nitrate compounds, including creatine nitrate. For example, these newly confirmed patentable claims include patent protection for the following composition:

A supplement formulation for human ingestion comprising:

creatine nitrate; and

one or more additional components selected from the group consisting of a carrier, an excipient, a binder, a colorant, a flavoring agent, a preservative, a buffer, and a dilutant.

Accordingly, with the imminent issuance of the new patents, any product that includes creatine nitrate along with any one of a carrier, an excipient, a binder, a colorant, a flavoring agent, a preservative, a buffer, or a dilutant, will infringe on at least the foregoing claim.

These newly approved claims legally and effectively give ThermoLife patent coverage for any practical use of creatine nitrate in dietary supplements and will once and for all shut the door to any possible unauthorized and/or any unlicensed use of creatine nitrate in dietary supplements.

By the time all of the newly approved claims in these pending applications are issued in patents, ThermoLife anticipates its patent portfolio will have over 1,000 patented claims on the use of nitrates for dietary supplements in its portfolio.

Anyone interested in licensing Creatine nitrate or any of ThermoLife's patented nitrate technology should contact Ron Kramer at Ron@ThermoLife.com.

About ThermoLife International

Founded in 1998, ThermoLife is a world leader in patented ingredients and technology for use in dietary supplements, specializing in sports nutrition. ThermoLife controls a global patent portfolio of 27 patents spanning more than 15 countries including more than 450 valid and issued claims on the use of nitrates in dietary supplements. ThermoLife collaborates with leading manufacturers in the sports nutrition and dietary supplement industry to provide innovative ingredients to help offer superior patent-protected products to end users.

For more information, see www.ThermoLife.com, www.NO3-T.com, and www.MaxNox.info

