Thermomix® wants to get America cooking on National Cooking Day, with the release of the 1st Annual Survey on the State of Cooking

The full survey, which shares new insights into cooking at home trends in 2020 among Americans, reveals that not only are individuals having fun experimenting in the kitchen, but they are actively looking for smarter, more automated solutions to make the process of cooking more intuitive.

Thermomix's Survey on the State of Cooking Highlights Include:

Meet the Jetsons: About 4 in 5 Americans (78%) want to add smart kitchen appliances to their home in the next 5 year and 74% say they are open to using automation while cooking.

Spirit of Adventure: Over half of Americans (56%) attempted to cook a new dish/beverage during COVID-19 for the first time.

Carb Overload: The most popular dishes Americans cooked for the first time during COVID-19 were pastas, homemade pizza, and baked goods (23% each).

Parental Burnout: Parents of kids under 18 are more likely than those who are not parents of kids under 18 to say they tend to cook the same meals over and over again each week (69% vs. 62%) and struggle coming up with new meal ideas (69% vs. 58%)

Shocker (!) : Gen Z (ages 18-23) seems to lack patience and struggle with thinking on the fly compared to some of their older counterparts. They are more likely than Gen X (ages 40-55) to say one of their least favorite parts about cooking is the amount of time it takes (36% vs. 26%) and most likely to say not having all of the right equipment/having to improvise is one of their least favorite parts about cooking (35% vs. 25% Millennials ages 24-39, 17% Gen X & 12% Boomers ages 56-74).

Hell's Kitchen : When presented with a list of 10 celebrities 2 , Americans would most want Chef Gordon Ramsay (21%) to cook them dinner, followed by Bobby Flay (14%) and Martha Stewart (13%).

Battle of the Sexes: Men are more likely than women to be cooking less frequently at home now than they did prior to COVID-19 (15% vs. 9%).

Netflix and...Cook?: Millennials appear to be spending more time in the kitchen than some of their older counterparts, and seem to be enjoying it. They are most likely to say they typically cook more than one meal at home, per day, right now (82% vs. 73% of Gen Z, 69% of Gen X, and 66% of Boomers) and are more likely than Boomers to say they are enjoying cooking during COVID-19 (77% vs. 62%).

Then and Now: Nearly two-thirds of Americans (64%) cooked more than one meal at home, per day, prior to COVID-19. When it comes to cooking habits right now, nearly three-quarters of Americans (72%) say they typically cook more than one meal at home.

Mixed Priorities: Of the 10 celebrities3 presented to them, Men are more likely than women to say they would most want Natalie Portman to cook dinner for them (7% vs. 1%), while women are more likely than men to say they would rather Zac Efron cook dinner for them (6% vs. 3%).

According to our survey, the top three reasons Americans want to add a smart kitchen appliance to their household in the next five years are for speeding up the cooking process (40%), to make clean-up easier (37%) and to learn how to cook (37%). Thermomix has worked diligently for nearly 50 years to deliver a solution that can do just that.

Released in 2019, the Thermomix TM6™ ( https://www.thermomix.com/tm6/ ) is a digitally-powered all-in-one kitchen appliance that can perform 22 unique culinary functions and connects to WiFi for a world of guided recipe inspiration through Cookidoo®, the proprietary integrated recipe and meal planning ecosystem that boasts over 50,000+ guided cooking recipes. Where other appliances fall short in delivering complete, gourmet meals, the TM6 is able to whisk, caramelize, brown, chop, steam, sauté, blend, boil, knead, emulsify -- and is regularly updated with new functions via over-the-air updates. This month, Thermomix introduced five new features to the TM6 through its latest software update, including two new modes (egg boil mode, warm-up mode), guided step videos that play directly on the screen of the TM6, and more.

Earlier this summer, Thermomix became the first smart appliance to integrate a shoppable recipes feature into the Cookidoo® platform. The intelligent technology integration pairs recipes with pre-matched ingredients to allow for an effortless checkout, eliminating the tedious process of searching for the correct ingredients through a third party grocery app. With the launch of in-app grocery purchases, Thermomix became the first smart kitchen appliance to truly do it all.

To celebrate National Cooking Day on Friday, September 25, join Thermomix Independent Consultants across North America for a series of free virtual cooking classes. For the full list of events, please visit HERE .

For more information on Thermomix and their quest to build a smarter kitchen, visit: https://www.thermomix.com/

STAY CONNECTED: THERMOMIX

Website | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

For a full list of survey findings, please visit https://bit.ly/32QXoMv

*Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Thermomix between August 27-31, 2020 among 2,062 adults ages 18+. Results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, household income, education, and size of household where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including subgroup sample sizes, please contact Thermomix Brand Experience Director, Cristina Dennstedt, [email protected].

ABOUT THERMOMIX®

Since its inception in 1971, Thermomix® has been revolutionizing kitchens across the world. Evolving from seven functions to a total of 22 unique capabilities with the new Thermomix® TM6™, Thermomix continues to set the standard for smart kitchens globally. Used in more than 10 million kitchens worldwide, Thermomix has been transforming kitchens for nearly five decades. From home cooks to executive chefs, Thermomix makes achieving culinary feats effortless. In a modern society where time is precious, Thermomix is poised to digitally revolutionize the art of cooking by streamlining the process in its entirety.

1 Around half of Americans (51%) say as they become accustomed to living with COVID-19, they plan on continuing to cook the majority of meals at home in the long term. – Women are more likely than men (57% vs. 44%), Americans age 35-49, 50-64 and 65+ are more likely than those 18-34 (51%, 59% and 58% vs. 39%) according to The Harris Poll COVID-19 Tracker

2 List of celebrities presented includes: Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Natalie Portman, Padma Lakshmi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Antoni Porowski.

3 List of celebrities presented includes: Gordon Ramsay, Bobby Flay, Martha Stewart, Snoop Dogg, Chrissy Teigen, Zac Efron, Natalie Portman, Padma Lakshmi, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Antoni Porowski.

PRESS CONTACT:

Cristina Dennstedt

Dir. of Brand Experience

Phone +1 805 796 5173

[email protected]

SOURCE Thermomix

Related Links

https://thermomix.com/

