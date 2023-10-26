Thermophotovoltaics Market Size & Share to Hit US$ 17.4 million by 2031, Garnering 6.7% CAGR: TMR Report

The thermophotovoltaics market is expanding due to increased demand for efficient and sustainable energy conversion solutions in various industries, reducing energy waste.

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermophotovoltaics market was estimated to have acquired US$ 9.7 million in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 12.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2031, and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 17.4 million.

TPV technology is gaining traction for space missions. It can convert the intense heat generated during reentry into electricity, reducing the need for heavy and expensive power sources. This could revolutionize satellite and spacecraft design, making space exploration more cost-effective.

Industries are increasingly focusing on energy efficiency and emissions reduction. TPV systems can capture waste heat from various processes, such as manufacturing, and convert it into electricity. This not only saves energy costs but also aligns with sustainability goals.

Miniaturized TPV devices are being explored for portable power sources. These can be used in remote locations, disaster relief efforts, or off-grid scenarios, providing a reliable source of electricity without the need for traditional power infrastructure.

TPV systems are being investigated for residential heating applications. By harnessing waste heat from furnaces, TPV could offer a clean and efficient way to supplement home heating, reducing energy bills and environmental impact. Beyond these applications, TPV is finding use in niche markets like night vision devices, ensuring a sustainable power source for military and surveillance applications.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2031 Base Year 2020 Size in 2022 US$ 9.7 Mn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 17.4 Mn Growth Rate (CAGR) 6.7 % No. of Pages 355 Pages Segments covered Type, Fabrication Method, Application, End-use

Key Findings of the Market Report

Crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells lead the thermophotovoltaics market due to their proven efficiency, durability, and widespread adoption.

In the thermophotovoltaics market, non-epitaxial fabrication methods dominate, offering cost-effective and efficient alternatives to epitaxial techniques.

In the thermophotovoltaics market, space applications, specifically satellites and space missions, dominate, harnessing TPV for efficient and sustainable power generation.

Market Trends for Thermophotovoltaics

Thermophotovoltaics are integrated into industrial processes to capture and convert waste heat, improving energy efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Miniaturized TPV systems are gaining attention for use in microelectronics and sensors, providing compact and self-sustained power sources.

TPV combines renewable technologies like solar and wind to create hybrid energy systems, enhancing reliability and grid integration.

Ongoing research explores new materials and designs for TPV cells, aiming to boost efficiency and performance while reducing manufacturing costs.

Stricter environmental regulations and sustainability targets drive interest in TPV as an eco-friendly energy solution in various industries beyond the mentioned applications.

Global Market for Thermophotovoltaics: Regional Outlook

This region, led by the United States , is a TPV research and development hub. Favorable government initiatives and a strong emphasis on clean energy technologies drive TPV adoption. With a focus on industrial applications and waste heat recovery, North America showcases steady TPV growth.

, is a TPV research and development hub. Favorable government initiatives and a strong emphasis on clean energy technologies drive TPV adoption. With a focus on industrial applications and waste heat recovery, showcases steady TPV growth. European countries prioritize sustainable energy solutions, making TPV an attractive option. Germany and the United Kingdom have significant TPV research activities, with applications ranging from industrial processes to residential heating, aligning with ambitious climate goals.

and the have significant TPV research activities, with applications ranging from industrial processes to residential heating, aligning with ambitious climate goals. The TPV market is rapidly expanding here, notably in China and Japan . Growing industrialization and a rising need for energy efficiency bolster TPV adoption, especially for power generation in remote areas. Asia Pacific's TPV market promises substantial growth, driven by manufacturing and emerging applications.

Global Thermophotovoltaics Market: Key Players

The competitive landscape of the thermophotovoltaics market is marked by innovation and collaboration among established players and emerging startups. Prominent companies such as JX Crystals, ThermoVoltaics, and E-Peas are driving technological advancements, focusing on increasing TPV cell efficiency and expanding applications. Collaborations with research institutions and government initiatives fuel R&D efforts.

New entrants also make their mark by introducing novel TPV designs and materials. This dynamic landscape offers diverse opportunities for niche players specializing in micro-TPV systems or custom applications. As global demand for efficient and sustainable energy solutions grows, the TPV market is poised to expand, encouraging healthy competition and innovation.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global thermophotovoltaics market:

Antora Energy

JX Crystals

II-VI Marlow

Thermo PV

COMSOL

Exide Technologies

Tesla Energy

General Electric

Curtiss-Wright Nuclear

Vattenfall

Product Portfolio

Antora Energy offers a cutting-edge product portfolio featuring advanced thermal energy conversion systems to revolutionize clean energy generation.

JX Crystals specializes in high-performance photovoltaic cells, providing efficient solutions for sustainable power generation across diverse applications.

II-VI Marlow is a leading provider of thermoelectric solutions, delivering innovative technology to manage heat and power in various industries efficiently.

Global Thermophotovoltaics Market Segmentation

Type

Silicon Photovoltaic Cells

Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells

Thin-film Photovoltaic Cells

Others

Fabrication Method

Non-epitaxial Diffusion Method Ion implantation Method

Epitaxial

Application

Solar Photovoltaics

Nuclear

Thermal Power Plants

Military

Off-grid Generators

Vehicles and Submarines

Commercial

Portable Electronics

Satellites and Space

Others (Turbines, etc.)

End-use

Electricity Generation

Solar Energy

Mobile Power

Power Plants

Glass Industry

Residential

Commercial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

