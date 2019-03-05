Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026

LONDON, March 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Overview



This report focuses on study of the thermoplastic elastomers market at the global, regional, and country levels.It analyzes and forecasts the thermoplastic elastomers market based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5750476



The market has been forecast based on historical trends, demand–supply scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and expansions and developments by stakeholders across the value chain.



The report covers detailed value chain analysis, which provides an inclusive view of the global thermoplastic elastomers market.Porter's five forces model for the thermoplastic elastomers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.



The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been assessed based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.



The study provides a decisive view of the global thermoplastic elastomers market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.



Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for thermoplastic elastomers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments across all regions.



Key players operating in the global thermoplastic elastomers market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Celenese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema Group, SABIC, and KRATON Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, and strategic overview.



The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the thermoplastic elastomers market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type and end-use industry segments of the thermoplastic elastomers market.



Market size and forecast for each major type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.



In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.



Key players' annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.



This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.



The global thermoplastic elastomers market has been segmented as follows:



Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type

Block Copolymers

TPS (Styrenic Block Copolymers)

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)

TPE (Thermoplastic Copolyesters)

TPA (Thermoplastic Polyamides)

Blends

TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)

TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)

Others



Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by End-use Industry

Automotive

Wires & Cables

Under-hoods & Bonnets

Exteriors (Door Trims and Seals)

Others



Building & Construction

Seals & Gaskets

Expansion Joints

Others



Medical

Tubing

Catheters

Grips

Others



Consumer Goods

Power Tools Handles

Sporting Goods & Toys

Others



Others

Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Austria

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Inclusive analysis of trends in the global thermoplastic elastomers market from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments

Comprehensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook for the global thermoplastic elastomers market between 2018 and 2026

Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market to help understand the competition level

Porters' five forces analysis that highlights potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Exhaustive list of potential areas, major manufacturers, and technology providers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain

Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies

Extensive pricing analysis comprising prices across all geographies covered in the scope of the report

Trade scenario of thermoplastic elastomers covering major regions across the globe



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5750476



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

