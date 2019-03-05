Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2026
Thermoplastic Elastomers Market - Overview
This report focuses on study of the thermoplastic elastomers market at the global, regional, and country levels.It analyzes and forecasts the thermoplastic elastomers market based on value (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026.
The market has been forecast based on historical trends, demand–supply scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and expansions and developments by stakeholders across the value chain.
The report covers detailed value chain analysis, which provides an inclusive view of the global thermoplastic elastomers market.Porter's five forces model for the thermoplastic elastomers market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market.
The study incorporates market attractiveness analysis, wherein segments have been assessed based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global thermoplastic elastomers market by segmenting it in terms of type and end-use industry.These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends.
Regional segmentation includes the current and projected demand for thermoplastic elastomers in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments across all regions.
Key players operating in the global thermoplastic elastomers market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Covestro, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Celenese Corporation, PolyOne Corporation, Arkema Group, SABIC, and KRATON Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of critical aspects such as company overview, business overview, financial overview, and strategic overview.
The report provides size (in terms of volume and value) of the thermoplastic elastomers market for the base year 2017 and the forecast between 2018 and 2026.Market numbers have been estimated based on type and end-use industry segments of the thermoplastic elastomers market.
Market size and forecast for each major type and end-use industry segment have been provided in terms of the global, regional, and country-level markets.
In order to compile the research report, in-depth interviews and discussions have been conducted with several key market participants and opinion leaders.Primary research represents a bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research.
Key players' annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents have been reviewed for competition analysis and market understanding.Secondary research also includes search of recent trends, technical writing, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies.
This has proved to be a highly reliable, effective, and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing market participants' insights, and recognizing business opportunities.
The global thermoplastic elastomers market has been segmented as follows:
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Type
Block Copolymers
TPS (Styrenic Block Copolymers)
TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane)
TPE (Thermoplastic Copolyesters)
TPA (Thermoplastic Polyamides)
Blends
TPO (Thermoplastic Polyolefin)
TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)
Others
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by End-use Industry
Automotive
Wires & Cables
Under-hoods & Bonnets
Exteriors (Door Trims and Seals)
Others
Building & Construction
Seals & Gaskets
Expansion Joints
Others
Medical
Tubing
Catheters
Grips
Others
Consumer Goods
Power Tools Handles
Sporting Goods & Toys
Others
Others
Global Thermoplastic Elastomers Market, by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K
Italy
Austria
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
Inclusive analysis of trends in the global thermoplastic elastomers market from 2017 to 2026 to identify growth opportunities and analyze market developments
Comprehensive analysis with respect to price trends that are expected to impact the outlook for the global thermoplastic elastomers market between 2018 and 2026
Insights into growth opportunities for various stakeholders in the value chain and detailed competition landscape of players dominating the market to help understand the competition level
Porters' five forces analysis that highlights potency of buyers and suppliers and enables stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions
Exhaustive list of potential areas, major manufacturers, and technology providers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain
Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies
Extensive pricing analysis comprising prices across all geographies covered in the scope of the report
Trade scenario of thermoplastic elastomers covering major regions across the globe
