DUBLIN, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, electrical & electronic, industrial, medical, and consumer goods sectors. The global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers for this market are increasing end use of thermoplastic polyester elastomer (TPEE) in lightweight automobile and wearable electronic markets, growing investment in medical and healthcare facilities, and rising trend of bio-based thermoplastic elastomers.

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Insights

The analyst forecasts that injection molding grade will remain the largest type segment over the forecast period as it can be easily recycled and remolded without negatively affecting its physical properties, thus making it an ideal material for injection molding.

Automotive is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to the increasing penetration of plastics in automotive components along with growing production of passenger cars across the globe.

APAC will remain the largest region due to significantly growing automotive, packaging, and electrical and electronics industries and the availability of raw materials and labor at a lower cost in the region.

Key Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market size by various segments, such as by type, end use, and region

Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic polyester elastomer market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, end uses, and regions for the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic polyester elastomer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global thermoplastic polyester elastomer market by type, end use, and region, as follows:



Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Injection Molding Grade

Extrusion Molding Grade

Blow Molding Grade

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Company Analysis

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, thermoplastic polyester elastomer companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the thermoplastic polyester elastomer companies profiled in this report include-

SABIC

DuPont

Teijin Plastics

BASF SE

Entec Polymers

Covestro

Celanese Corporation

LG Chemicals

Mitsubishi Engineering Plastics Corp

Arkema

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market: Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2017 to 2028

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.2: Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market Trends (2017-2022) and Forecast (2023-2028)

3.3: Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by Type

3.3.1: Injection Molding Grade

3.3.2: Extrusion Molding Grade

3.3.3: Blow Molding Grade

3.4: Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market by End Use

3.4.1: Automotive

3.4.2: Electrical & Electronics

3.4.3: Industrial

3.4.4: Medical

3.4.5: Consumer Goods

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2017 to 2028



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Thermoplastic Polyester Elastomer Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kntxdi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets