Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Size to Grow by USD 503.96 million | 42% of Market Growth to Originate from APAC | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics, Download our sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market size is expected to increase by USD 503.96 million from 2021 to 2026, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.09%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ARDEX GmbH - The company offers thermoplastic polyolefin membranes such as WPM 612 FL TPO and WPM 615 FL TPO roofing membranes.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

The thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market share growth in APAC will be significant during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets in the region. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growing population will facilitate the thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers and Trends in the Market-

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Driver:

Strong demand from the automotive industry:

The growing disposable incomes and the rising number of affordable cars launched by original equipment manufacturers are increasing the demand for passenger cars in India. The passenger car market in India is smaller than that of other emerging countries such as China, Brazil, and South Korea. Hence, an increase in the demand for automobiles, especially from emerging countries, is expected to boost the growth of the thermoplastic polyolefin membranes market during the forecast period.

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Trend:

Recycling of Thermoplastic Polyolefin membranes:

Manufacturers conduct workshops to educate contractors and building owners about the benefits of recycling thermoplastic polyolefin membranes for roofs. These roofs reduce the carbon footprint and are environmentally friendly. Recycling thermoplastic polyolefin membranes prevent accumulation in landfills and help building owners save money on waste removal. Hence, various manufacturers prefer thermoplastic polyolefin recycling due to its cost benefits.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Roofing Chemicals Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Single-Ply Membranes Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Thermoplastic Polyolefin Membranes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.09% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 503.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.52 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ARDEX GmbH, Aditya Profiles Pvt. Ltd., Arkema SA, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., CHINA GWELL MACHINERY Co. Ltd., Dow Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp., Filtration Group Corp., GAF Materials LLC, GreenShield, Koster Bauchemie AG, LafargeHolcim Ltd., LANXESS AG, RPM International Inc., SABIC, Sika AG, SOPREMA SAS, and T and G Roofing and Solar Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Residential - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Residential - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ARDEX GmbH

Exhibit 89: ARDEX GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 90: ARDEX GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ARDEX GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 92: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 93: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 94: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 95: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.5 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 97: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Carlisle Companies Inc.

Exhibit 101: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Carlisle Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Dow Inc.

Exhibit 105: Dow Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: Dow Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Dow Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 108: Dow Inc. - Segment focus

10.8 GreenShield

Exhibit 109: GreenShield - Overview



Exhibit 110: GreenShield - Product / Service



Exhibit 111: GreenShield - Key offerings

10.9 LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Exhibit 112: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: LafargeHolcim Ltd. - Segment focus

10.10 RPM International Inc.

Exhibit 117: RPM International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: RPM International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: RPM International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: RPM International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 Sika AG

Exhibit 121: Sika AG - Overview



Exhibit 122: Sika AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Sika AG - Key news



Exhibit 124: Sika AG - Key offerings

10.12 SOPREMA SAS

Exhibit 125: SOPREMA SAS - Overview



Exhibit 126: SOPREMA SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: SOPREMA SAS - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio