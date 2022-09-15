Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2026, Increasing Opportunities In APAC to Boost Growth - Technavio

Sep 15, 2022, 08:15 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market size is expected to grow by USD 976.7 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing opportunities in APAC, superior properties of TPU, and recyclability of TPUs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, damage to the TPU structure is caused by moisture. stringent safety legislation on production and fluctuation in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Free Sample Report.
- Product
- Polyester
- Polyether
- Polycaprolactone
- Application
- Footwear
- Consumer Goods And Electronics
- Automotive
- Construction
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- Middle East And Africa
- South America
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our thermoplastic polyurethane market report covers the following areas:
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market size
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market trends
- Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market industry analysis
This study identifies upcoming developments in bio-based products as one of the prime reasons driving the thermoplastic polyurethane market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
- API Spa
- BASF SE
- Avient Corp.
- COIM Spa
- Covestro AG
- DIC Corp
- Dongsung Corp
- Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa
- HEXPOL AB
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Kuraray Co Ltd
Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic polyurethane market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the thermoplastic polyurethane market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane market vendors
|
Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 976.7 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.14
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, Japan, India, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
API Spa, BASF SE, Avient Corp., COIM Spa, Covestro AG, DIC Corp, Dongsung Corp, Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa, HEXPOL AB, Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kuraray Co Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Sanyo Corp of America, Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, Taiwan PU Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., Tosoh Corp, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse for Technavio "Materials" Research Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 32: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 33: Chart on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Data Table on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Chart on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 36: Data Table on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 37: Chart on Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 38: Data Table on Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Chart on Polycaprolactone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 40: Data Table on Polycaprolactone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Market Segmentation by Application
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application
- 6.3 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.4 Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Consumer goods and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Consumer goods and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Application
- Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)
7 Customer Landscape
- 7.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 8.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 9.4 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption
- 10.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 117: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 11.3 API Spa
- Exhibit 119: API Spa - Overview
- Exhibit 120: API Spa - Product / Service
- Exhibit 121: API Spa - Key offerings
- 11.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Key news
- Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 11.5 Covestro AG
- Exhibit 127: Covestro AG - Overview
- Exhibit 128: Covestro AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 129: Covestro AG - Key news
- Exhibit 130: Covestro AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 131: Covestro AG - Segment focus
- 11.6 DIC Corp
- Exhibit 132: DIC Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 133: DIC Corp - Business segments
- Exhibit 134: DIC Corp - Key news
- Exhibit 135: DIC Corp - Key offerings
- Exhibit 136: DIC Corp - Segment focus
- 11.7 Dongsung Corp
- Exhibit 137: Dongsung Corp - Overview
- Exhibit 138: Dongsung Corp - Product / Service
- Exhibit 139: Dongsung Corp - Key offerings
- 11.8 Huntsman International LLC
- Exhibit 140: Huntsman International LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Huntsman International LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 143: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings
- Exhibit 144: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus
- 11.9 Kolon Industries Inc.
- Exhibit 145: Kolon Industries Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 146: Kolon Industries Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 147: Kolon Industries Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV
- Exhibit 148: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news
- Exhibit 151: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 152: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Lubrizol Corp.
- Exhibit 153: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 154: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 155: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd
- Exhibit 156: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Overview
- Exhibit 157: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Product / Service
- Exhibit 158: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist
- 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 162: Research methodology
- Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 164: Information sources
- 12.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
