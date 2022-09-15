Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2026, Increasing Opportunities In APAC to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market size is expected to grow by USD 976.7 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing opportunities in APAC, superior properties of TPU, and recyclability of TPUs will offer immense growth opportunities. However, damage to the TPU structure is caused by moisture. stringent safety legislation on production and fluctuation in raw material prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market 2022-2026

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Segmentation

Product

Polyester



Polyether



Polycaprolactone

Application

Footwear



Consumer Goods And Electronics



Automotive



Construction



Others

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa



South America

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our thermoplastic polyurethane market report covers the following areas:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market size

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market trends

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market industry analysis

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

API Spa

BASF SE

Avient Corp.

COIM Spa

Covestro AG

DIC Corp

Dongsung Corp

Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa

HEXPOL AB

Huntsman International LLC

Kolon Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Kuraray Co Ltd

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic polyurethane market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoplastic polyurethane market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane market vendors

Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.38% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 976.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.14 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled API Spa, BASF SE, Avient Corp., COIM Spa, Covestro AG, DIC Corp, Dongsung Corp, Epaflex Polyurethanes Spa, HEXPOL AB, Huntsman International LLC, Kolon Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Kuraray Co Ltd, Mitsui Chemicals Inc, Sanyo Corp of America, Songwon Industrial Co Ltd, Taiwan PU Corp., The Lubrizol Corp., Tosoh Corp, and Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Polyester - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Polyester - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Polyether - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Polyether - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Polycaprolactone - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Polycaprolactone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Polycaprolactone - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 41: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 42: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 44: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Footwear - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Footwear - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Consumer goods and electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Consumer goods and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Consumer goods and electronics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 80: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 92: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 96: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 99: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 100: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 103: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 API Spa

Exhibit 119: API Spa - Overview



Exhibit 120: API Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: API Spa - Key offerings

11.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 122: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 123: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 124: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 125: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: BASF SE - Segment focus

11.5 Covestro AG

Exhibit 127: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 130: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Covestro AG - Segment focus

11.6 DIC Corp

Exhibit 132: DIC Corp - Overview



Exhibit 133: DIC Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 134: DIC Corp - Key news



Exhibit 135: DIC Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: DIC Corp - Segment focus

11.7 Dongsung Corp

Exhibit 137: Dongsung Corp - Overview



Exhibit 138: Dongsung Corp - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: Dongsung Corp - Key offerings

11.8 Huntsman International LLC

Exhibit 140: Huntsman International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 141: Huntsman International LLC - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Huntsman International LLC - Key news



Exhibit 143: Huntsman International LLC - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Huntsman International LLC - Segment focus

11.9 Kolon Industries Inc.

Exhibit 145: Kolon Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Kolon Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Kolon Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 148: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 149: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 151: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

11.11 The Lubrizol Corp.

Exhibit 153: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 154: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings

11.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd

Exhibit 156: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 157: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 158: Wanhua Chemical Group Co Ltd - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 159: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 160: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 161: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 162: Research methodology



Exhibit 163: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 164: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 165: List of abbreviations

