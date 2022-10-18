Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market to observe USD 137.34 Mn incremental growth; 3M Co. and ADDEV among others identified as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market size is expected to grow by USD 137.34 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.6% between 2021 and 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors including 3M Co., ADDEV Material, American Polyfilm Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, and others. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading Sample PDF Report .

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Some of the major vendors of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market include:

American Polyfilm Inc.: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Aliphatic, Antimicrobial, and Breathable.

The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Elastollan. Covestro AG: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Desmopan.

DUNMORE Corp.: The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films for smart clothing, membranes and medical fabrics.

The company offers thermoplastic polyurethane films such as Krystalflex. 3M Co.

Co. ADDEV Material

DingZing Advanced Materials Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Nihon Matai Co. Ltd.

Novotex Italiana SpA

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026: Market Dynamics

The market is driven by rising strategic alliances among vendors. The competition in the chemical industry is high at regional levels, with numerous local and global vendors offering undifferentiated products. Hence, to gain a competitive advantage and long-term leadership in the market, manufacturers of TPU films are adopting new growth strategies. They are focusing on partnering with technology providers to enhance their product offerings and expand their customer base. For instance, in May 2020, Covestro AG announced a partnership with Teknor Apex to jointly develop and promote compounding TPU. Similarly, in September 2021, KPX Chemical and Huntsman Corp. announced a partnership to establish a joint venture named KPX Huntsman Polyurethanes Automotive Co. Ltd (KHPUA). Such strategic alliances among vendors is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the market will also be influenced by factors such as the superior properties of TPU and the recyclability of TPUs. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The report also covers the following areas:

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Automotive



Construction



Furniture



Sports and Leisure



Others

The automotive segment will have the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of TPU in various automotive components such as door and acoustic panels, instrument panels, anti-vibration panels, seats, and airbags. The segment growth will also be driven by expanding population and rising purchasing power of individuals.

Geographic

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



The Middle East and Africa

The market will observe significant growth in APAC over the forecast period. The growth of end-user industries such as automotive, construction, medical, and aerospace and defense is driving the growth of the regional market. In addition, rising income levels, growing population, the prevalence of diseases, and increasing awareness about health issues will foster the growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane films market in APAC during the forecast period. Identify potential segments in the market. Request Sample Report Here

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) films market vendors

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) Films Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.6% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.34 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.2 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., ADDEV Material, American Polyfilm Inc., Avery Dennison Corp., BASF SE, Covestro AG, DingZing Advanced Materials Inc., DUNMORE Corp., Huntsman corp., Koninklijke DSM NV, Nihon Matai Co. Ltd., Novotex Italiana SpA, OG FILM CORP., Okura Industrial Co. Ltd., PAR Group Ltd., Permali Gloucester Ltd., Plastic Film Corp. of America, RTP Co., Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd., and Tosoh Asia Pte. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Construction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Furniture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Furniture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Sports, leisure and medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Sports, leisure and medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Sports, leisure and medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Sports, leisure and medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Sports, leisure and medical - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 48: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 49: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 50: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 52: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 98: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 99: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 100: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 101: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 102: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 103: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 104: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Polyfilm Inc.

Exhibit 105: American Polyfilm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 106: American Polyfilm Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: American Polyfilm Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Avery Dennison Corp.

Exhibit 108: Avery Dennison Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Avery Dennison Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Avery Dennison Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Avery Dennison Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BASF SE

Exhibit 113: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 114: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 115: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 116: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: BASF SE - Segment focus

10.6 Covestro AG

Exhibit 118: Covestro AG - Overview



Exhibit 119: Covestro AG - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Covestro AG - Key news



Exhibit 121: Covestro AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Covestro AG - Segment focus

10.7 DUNMORE Corp.

Exhibit 123: DUNMORE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: DUNMORE Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: DUNMORE Corp. - Key offerings

10.8 Huntsman corp.

Exhibit 126: Huntsman corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Huntsman corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Huntsman corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Huntsman corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Huntsman corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Novotex Italiana SpA

Exhibit 131: Novotex Italiana SpA - Overview



Exhibit 132: Novotex Italiana SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Novotex Italiana SpA - Key offerings

10.10 PAR Group Ltd.

Exhibit 134: PAR Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 135: PAR Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 136: PAR Group Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 RTP Co.

Exhibit 137: RTP Co. - Overview



Exhibit 138: RTP Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 139: RTP Co. - Key offerings

10.12 Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 140: Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 141: Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Takeda sangyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 143: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 144: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 145: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 146: Research methodology



Exhibit 147: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 148: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 149: List of abbreviations

