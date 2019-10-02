NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in market to 2024 of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market by end use industries (passenger car, bus and heavy truck and rail), by application (exterior, interior and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), by resin type (PP, PA and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).



The future of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market looks promising with opportunities in passenger car, bus, heavy truck, and rail market. Thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are growth in vehicle production and growing demand for high performance and lightweight composites materials in high end luxury car, bus and heavy truck..



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, includes development of new 3D printing thermoplastic composites parts for automotive industry.



The study includes the thermoplastic prepregs in the transportation market size and forecast for the thermoplastic prepregs in the transportation market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, application, by fiber type, by resin type, and by the region as follows:



Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by End Use Industry Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Passenger CarBus and Heavy TruckRail



Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

ExteriorInteriorOthers



Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by Fiber Type [$M analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Glass Fiber PrepregCarbon Fiber Prepreg



Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by by Resin Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

PP based Prepreg PA base Prepreg Others



Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Market by by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the thermoplastic prepreg companies in the transportation market profiled in this report include QIYI Tech, TenCate, Bond-Laminates, AXIA Materials, Polystrand, and others.



The analyst forecasts that the glass fiber prepreg is expected to remain the largest segment and it also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Within this market, passenger car will remain the largest segment by value and volume over the forecast period due to growth in luxury car production and increasing usage of glass prepreg in seat pan, under floor panel, and door frame application.



North America will remain the largest region and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to presence of major part manufacturers in this region and growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials from the automotive and mass transportation industries.



Some of the features of "Thermoplastic Prepreg in the Transportation Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation size by end use type, glass type, fiber type, and application in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of polyolefin film in the thermoplastic prepreg in the transportationAnalysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market by end use industries (passenger car, bus and heavy truck and rail), by application (exterior, interior and others), by fiber type (carbon fiber and glass fiber), by resin type (PP, PA and others), regional (North America, Europe APAC, and ROW).

Q.2.

Which application segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3.

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4.

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges in the market?

Q.5.

What are the business risks and competitive threats of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market?

Q.6.

What are emerging trends of thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and reasons behind them?

Q.7.

What are some changing demands of customers for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market?

Q.8.

What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9.

Who are the major players for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10.

What are some of the competitive products for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and how great of a threat do they pose for loss of market share through product substitution?

Q.11.

What M & A activities have transpired in the last 5 years for thermoplastic prepreg in the transportation market and how have they affected the industry?



