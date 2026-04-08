ThermoPro Becomes TempPro, Expanding Its Precision-First Vision Beyond the Kitchen

A New Name, the Same Trusted Accuracy – Now Built for Every Corner of Your Life

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoPro, a leader in innovative temperature monitoring solutions trusted by home cooks and professionals alike, today announces its evolution into TempPro, a bold new identity that signals the brand's expansion beyond the kitchen and into a broader world of precision tools for everyday life.

Since 2014, ThermoPro has built a loyal community of cooking enthusiasts and professionals through its industry-leading lineup of meat thermometers and hygrometers. The rebrand to TempPro marks the next chapter: a brand built not just for the grill or the kitchen, but for anyone who demands precision in their daily lives. That expansion is already underway, with TempPro actively growing its assortment to include kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and grill accessories, all held to the same standard of quality and accuracy the brand has always delivered.

While the name is new, TempPro's founding ethos remains unchanged. The same commitment to accuracy, innovation, and quality that defined ThermoPro will continue to drive every product TempPro brings to market, now across an expanded range of categories designed to meet consumers wherever precision matters most.

"TempPro is more than a rebrand. It's a natural evolution of who we are. Precision and accuracy have always been at the heart of everything we build. This new chapter allows us to bring that same standard to a broader range of tools that people rely on every day, in and out of the kitchen. And to our loyal ThermoPro community, thank you. You're the reason we're here, and that doesn't change," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at TempPro.

Customers can expect the same award-winning product lineup, industry-leading 3-year warranty, and top-tier customer support they have come to rely on under the ThermoPro name.

As the brand transitions, some customers may receive products packaged under either the ThermoPro or TempPro name. Rest assured, the warranty policy and customer support remain identical regardless of packaging.

The transition will otherwise be seamless, with product availability continuing across all existing retail channels. As TempPro looks ahead, the brand is actively developing an expanded lineup of precision tools for everyday life, with new product announcements expected in the coming months.

For more information, visit https://temppro.com/.

About TempPro

Formerly known as ThermoPro, TempPro has been delivering innovative, high-quality precision tools since 2014. Born in the kitchen and built for life, TempPro brings accuracy and innovation to a growing range of products, from meat thermometers and hygrometers to kitchen gadgets, small appliances, and grill accessories. The brand's commitment to excellence has earned recognition from respected institutions including Red Dot Design and TIME, and its support for the competitive BBQ community includes sponsorships of teams at BBQ events nationwide, including Memphis in May and the American Royal World Series of Barbecue. Backed by a dedicated R&D team and a community of passionate users, TempPro integrates customer feedback to ensure its products consistently exceed expectations. With an industry-leading 3-year warranty and top-tier customer support, TempPro remains committed to making precision accessible for everyone.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE TempPro