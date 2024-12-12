ThermoPro Disrupts the Industry with the Launch of New TempSpike Pro

Featuring advanced connectivity, customizable modular probes, and unmatched durability

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoPro, a leader in innovative meat thermometers, proudly announces its expansion into a new product category with the launch of the TP980, also known as the TempSpike Pro. This state-of-the-art wireless meat thermometer delivers unmatched precision and convenience, redefining the cooking experience for both home cooks and professional chefs.

ThermoPro TempSpike Pro

The TempSpike Pro stands out in the market with its advanced features and intuitive design, providing a superior cooking experience for grilling, roasting, and smoking. As the first of its kind, the TempSpike Pro offers customers the unprecedented ability to customize their BBQ monitoring setup with a choice of 2, 3, or 4 temperature probes. Featuring unlimited-range Wi-Fi connectivity, this device ensures flexible and reliable monitoring to meet even the most ambitious culinary goals.

Key Features of the TempSpike Pro include:

Advanced Connectivity and Range: With its unlimited-ranged Wi-Fi connectivity (2.4GHz/5GHz networks) and a 600-ft Bluetooth range, you can monitor your cooking anywhere, ensuring seamless performance for both indoor and outdoor settings.

Modular Probe System with Advanced Sensors: Customizable probes click effortlessly into place, featuring 3 internal sensors (tip) and 1 ambient air sensor (handle) for precise temperature tracking of internal meat and ambient oven environments.

Durability for Any Cooking Condition: Engineered to withstand extreme conditions, the TP980 offers heat resistance up to 1050°F and an IP67 waterproof rating, making it rugged and reliable for any cooking or cleanup scenario.

Simplified Multi-Dish Cooking: Color-coded probes allow easy identification of multiple ingredients, ensuring convenience and accuracy when preparing complex meals.

Rechargeable and Long-Lasting: Powered by 4 lithium-ion batteries, this device provides extended use with hassle-free recharging, making it a reliable companion for any cooking adventure.

"The TempSpike Pro represents a groundbreaking advancement in ThermoPro's commitment to innovation and quality," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at ThermoPro. "With customizable probe options and unlimited Wi-Fi connectivity, the TempSpike Pro provides unmatched flexibility for home cooks and grill masters alike. Whether you're monitoring multiple dishes or perfecting a single roast, this tool ensures precision and convenience for every cooking scenario."

The TempSpike Pro will be available starting December 9, 2024, on Amazon for $127.99. For more information, visit BuyThermoPro.com.

About ThermoPro:

Since 2014, ThermoPro has been delivering innovative, high-quality thermometry solutions for home cooks and professionals alike. Backed by a dedicated R&D team, ThermoPro integrates customer feedback to ensure their products exceed expectations. With an industry-leading 3-year warranty and top-tier customer support, ThermoPro remains committed to enhancing the cooking experience with exceptional value and performance.

