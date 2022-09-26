ThermoPro Launches TempSpike, a Truly Wireless Bluetooth Meat Thermometer

TempSpike features a 500-foot remote Bluetooth range, making it the longest Bluetooth range on the market

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoPro — the #1 rated affordable meat thermometer brand on Amazon — launched its newest product today, TempSpike, which features the longest wireless Bluetooth range on the market. It is equipped with two heat sensors within one sleek probe that allows it to track temperatures both inside and outside of food.

TempSpike

"TempSpike offers more value than any competing product currently on the market," said Reed Lalor, Vice President at ThermoPro. "This innovative thermometer inherits and further develops the cutting-edge technology at an affordable price that ThermoPro is recognized for, helping us achieve high product performance and exceptional customer satisfaction."

TempSpike includes various features that make it a one-of-a-kind meat thermometer, including:

Ultra-long range: Uses the most advanced Bluetooth technology to monitor food temperature from up to 500 feet away for a flexible cooking environment.

Uses the most advanced Bluetooth technology to monitor food temperature from up to 500 feet away for a flexible cooking environment. Rechargeable and waterproof: Lasts up to three months on a full charge and features easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe stainless steel.

Lasts up to three months on a full charge and features easy-to-clean and dishwasher-safe stainless steel. 100% wire-free: A versatile and hassle-free cooking tool when using electric rotisserie, BBQ, smoker, oven grilling, pan-fry or sous vide.

A versatile and hassle-free cooking tool when using electric rotisserie, BBQ, smoker, oven grilling, pan-fry or sous vide. Advanced temperature accuracy: Measures internal meat and ambient pit temperatures — while reading highly accurately in just three seconds — to avoid over or undercooking.

Measures internal meat and ambient pit temperatures — while reading highly accurately in just three seconds — to avoid over or undercooking. Smart phone compatible: Sends real-time alerts via a smart phone application, including temperature alarms and customizable timers.

TempSpike is available now on Amazon for $79.99. Starting September 26, 2022 through October 10, 2022, get an additional 20% off by using the promo code 20PRTWOTPS at the Amazon checkout page.

About ThermoPro:

Established in 2014, ThermoPro quickly grew to become the #1 best-selling brand of affordable digital meat thermometers and hygrometers on Amazon. Multiple products are recognized as best-sellers and top-reviewed in their respective Amazon categories. The brand's celebrated customer service, commitment to innovating and developing high-quality affordable meat thermometers, keen understanding of online markets and close relationship with the end consumer have helped establish ThermoPro as one of the big players in the industry. To learn more, visit BuyThermoPro.com

