Thermosetting Plastics Market to accelerate at 5.58% CAGR | Significant growth opportunities in the construction segment | Technavio

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for thermosetting plastics from developing countries will be crucial in driving the growth of the market during the forecast period. The growing population and rising purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa are attracting significant investments in the construction and automobile industries. Countries such as China and India are emerging as global manufacturing hubs for automotive electronics industries. Moreover, many vendors of thermosetting plastics are shifting their manufacturing facilities to developing countries due to the availability of land, inexpensive labor, supply of raw materials, and lower transportation costs. All these factors are positively influencing the growth of the global thermosetting plastics market.

In addition, the growing demand from the automotive industry and increase in R&D activities will further drive the growth of the thermosetting plastics market. However, volatility in crude oil prices might hamper the growth opportunities for market players.

Company Profiles

The thermosetting plastics market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Arkema SA, Alchemie Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SABIC, Solvay SA, and Teijin Ltd.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance. Some of the factors considered for analysis include financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation by Application

By Application, the market is classified into construction, automotive, electronics, adhesives and sealants, and others.

The construction industry will have the largest share of the market. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing application areas for thermosetting plastics such as thermal insulation, adhesives and sealants, bridge structures, piping, roofing, and repair and rehabilitation of civil structures.

Moreover, properties of thermosetting plastics such as heat resistance, chemical resistance, structural integrity, providing hardness, less weight, insolubility, and thermal and electrical resistance are increasing their use in the construction industry.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by Geography

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East and Africa , and South America .

, , the and , and . APAC will have the largest share of the market.

The growth of the thermosetting plastics market in APAC can be attributed to the increasing sales of automobiles in the region.

The rise in construction activities and increasing government spending on infrastructure development will also contribute to the regional market growth.

China , India , and Japan are the key markets for thermosetting plastics in APAC.

Thermosetting Plastics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.58% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 56.07 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.75 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 59% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Arkema SA, Alchemie Ltd., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, BUFA GmbH and Co. KG, Celanese Corp., Covestro AG, Daicel Corp., Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LANXESS AG, LG Chem Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Rochling SE and Co. KG, SABIC, Solvay SA, and Teijin Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Arkema SA

10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Celanese Corp.

10.7 Covestro AG

10.8 Daicel Corp.

10.9 Dow Inc.

10.10 Eastman Chemical Co.

10.11 INEOS Group Holdings SA

10.12 LANXESS AG

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

