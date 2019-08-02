Thermostat Recycling Corp.'s Recycling Program Increases 5% MidYear

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermostat Recycling Corp. (TRC) collections have increased 5% in its midyear collection efforts between Jan. 1 and June 30.

Year-to-date, Johnstone Supply leads the pack of collection locations where at least one thermostat was recycled, followed by R.E. Michel and Wheelabrator.

The top 10 list and the number of thermostats they collected are:

Johnstone Supply 10,358



R. E. Michel Co. 8,402



Wheelabrator 4,485



United Refrigeration 3,172



Ferguson 2,062



Lennox 1,854



Watsco 1,505



Rise Engineering 1,457



Side Harvey 1,342



US Air Conditioning

Distributors 1,190

Overall, TRC has collected 89,846 mercury-containing thermostats compared with 85,850 during the same period in 2018.

"Finding an increase in the number of collections for our mercury-containing thermostats is recognition that TRC is fulfilling its mission," said Danielle Myers, operations and compliance manager, TRC. "We have been successfully removing these thermostats for more than 20 years, and these recent figures serve as our barometer for measuring the success of our recycling efforts.

"It is gratifying that our collection partners continue to provide the front-line participation in this worthy effort to make our environment safer regardless of the state in which they live."

Second-quarter results by states show that California led collection efforts with 4,104 units, followed by Massachusetts with 4,083 and Pennsylvania with 2,277.

About Thermostat Recycling Corporation

Thermostat Recycling Corporation, founded in 1998, is an industry-funded nonprofit corporation supported by 31 manufacturers that historically branded and sold mercury thermostats in the United States. TRC maintains a network of more than 3,600 collection sites nationwide and has recovered more than 2.5 million thermostats, containing 11 tons of mercury, since its inception. TRC assumes all costs to transport and properly dispose of mercury switch thermostats recovered from service. Learn more about TRC at thermostat-recycle.org.

